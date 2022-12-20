Read full article on original website
Lottery wins will lead to happy holidays for two North Carolinians in Fayetteville and Wilson
"I was totally shocked to be frank with you."
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
cbs17
2 NC men break into home, stolen van found in Wayne County: sheriff
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road...
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages
RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
cbs17
Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
cbs17
GoFundMe started for Wilson family that had Christmas go kart stolen
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A GoFundMe has been started by the neighbor of a Wilson family who had a Christmas present, a go kart, stolen off of their property. The go kart was on a trailer that was also stolen. “I started a GoFundMe last night to try and...
jocoreport.com
Selma Holiday Slam Pickleball Tournament Brings Large Crowds
SELMA – Throughout Selma, the reports are that people of all ages are choosing pickleball to stay physically, mentally, and socially active. Pickleball is one of the country’s fastest-growing forms of recreation. Selma’s Holiday Slam Pickleball Tournament registered 182 players. Over the event’s three days, the estimated number...
cbs17
Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
Dreaming of a White Christmas: Holly Springs family makes that dream reality
Joey and Morgan Heilmann's daughters wanted a White Christmas, and they weren't going to let the weather stop them. Joey's mother, Teri Heilmann, said her granddaughters Rori, 6, and Peyton, 2, were so disappointed about not seeing any snow for Christmas. So their father decided to make it happen. The...
WNCT
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
cbs17
Stores buzz with last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve in Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –You couldn’t head out Christmas Eve without spotting full parking lots, filled shopping carts and bags in hand outside businesses and shopping centers throughout the Triangle. “Honestly, I see a lot of last-minute shopping — more than I expected,” said Brandon Hanson who was headed...
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
Mission Ministries in Grifton giving back on Christmas Eve
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Grifton and the surrounding counties were leaving with carloads full of Christmas goodies this holiday season. Every year, Grifton Mission Ministries hands out food boxes, hot meals, toys and gifts to the needy in the community. Billy Tarlton, the site coordinator says there’s a biblical meaning behind giving back […]
A Christmas past recalled in Sampson
It seems like a hundred years ago, but it was only 73 years ago and I was 18 years old at the time. I was a student at Salemburg Ac
Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department
Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
Mom of Raleigh 3-year-old with terminal cancer asks community to take part in car parade for daughter
A Raleigh mom, whose daughter has terminal cancer, hopes the community will come together to encourage her little girl to keep fighting. She has organized a car parade for Wednesday at 5 p.m. and she's asking people to drive by and show support.
cbs17
Multi-county fugitive with ‘lengthy’ criminal history wanted for Halifax warehouse break in: sheriff
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with a ‘lengthy’ criminal history is wanted by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering into a warehouse near Enfield. The sheriff’s office said on the evening of Dec. 16, a breaking and entering occurred at a warehouse...
wcti12.com
Police looking for missing ENC woman
WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
WITN
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
