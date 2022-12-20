ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, NC

thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
ENFIELD, NC
Edy Zoo

Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damages

RALEIGH, N.C. - A Raleigh bee farmer gets a much-needed lifeline from the community after a bear destroyed more than $10,000 worth of bees and honey. Troy Olson, who has been running Heaven Scent Honey for the past five years, received a devastating text from a farmer he had been working with in Duplin County on November 22.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Raleigh toy drive brings volunteers joy despite temperatures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite the freezing cold temperatures Saturday morning, volunteers spent time giving back to the community on the morning of Christmas Eve. It was so cold, organizer Sylvia Wiggins could barely stand it. As she rubbed her hands together, she explained the volunteers showed up because...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Holiday Slam Pickleball Tournament Brings Large Crowds

SELMA – Throughout Selma, the reports are that people of all ages are choosing pickleball to stay physically, mentally, and socially active. Pickleball is one of the country’s fastest-growing forms of recreation. Selma’s Holiday Slam Pickleball Tournament registered 182 players. Over the event’s three days, the estimated number...
SELMA, NC
cbs17

Raleigh man wore safety vest, hard hat during home burglaries, Cary police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in some daytime burglaries that were referenced in a recent Nextdoor social media post. Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, of Raleigh, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony larceny, according to Cary police.
CARY, NC
WNCT

Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help

One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Stores buzz with last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve in Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –You couldn’t head out Christmas Eve without spotting full parking lots, filled shopping carts and bags in hand outside businesses and shopping centers throughout the Triangle. “Honestly, I see a lot of last-minute shopping — more than I expected,” said Brandon Hanson who was headed...
RALEIGH, NC
Queen City News

Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning.   Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Mission Ministries in Grifton giving back on Christmas Eve

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Grifton and the surrounding counties were leaving with carloads full of Christmas goodies this holiday season. Every year, Grifton Mission Ministries hands out food boxes, hot meals, toys and gifts to the needy in the community. Billy Tarlton, the site coordinator says there’s a biblical meaning behind giving back […]
GRIFTON, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for missing ENC woman

WASHINGTON, Beaufort County — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing person this Christmas Eve. They said 21-year-old Brittney Dudley was last seen on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. Dudley was last seen wearing a pink, brown and white sweater, black...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Have you seen this person?

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

