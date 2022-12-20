Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
Tua Tagovailoa and 2 more Dolphins to blame for Week 16 loss to Packers
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa plateaued his team’s chances against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but he wasn’t alone. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in a row to eliminate any and all chance Miami had at a critical victory for their postseason chances. Despite both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle recording over 100 yards receiving, Tagovailoa still found a way to let this game slip through his fingers.
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
Colin Cowherd Predicting Notable NFL Upset This Weekend
During this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd unveiled his upset pick for Week 16. Believe it or not, Cowherd has the Patriots knocking off the Bengals this Saturday at Gillette Stadium. Cowherd thinks New England's defense will be able to slow down Cincinnati's offense,...
Russell Wilson gets roasted by everyone, including Patrick Star
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having a season to forget, and opened his Christmas Day performance against the Rams by throwing two interceptions. There are plenty of positive takeaways from the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast, namely reaching a wider audience and giving kids a chance to enjoy everything professional football has to offer.
Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick says Zach Wilson's career in New York is 'done'
Former New York Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick blasted Zach Wilson, saying his time with the team is "done" following another miserable effort Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which saw him benched in favor of an undrafted former CFL signal-caller. Discussing the Jets' 19-3 loss on Amazon's postgame show, Fitzpatrick...
5 offensive coordinators Alabama can hire if Bill O’Brien leaves for Patriots
Current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly might leave for the Patriots this offseason and the Crimson Tide need to upgrade their OC. There are undoubtedly Alabama Crimson Tide fans who already wish that the program had done whatever possible to move on from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Complaints have been prevalent about his offense over the past two years, and that’s even with having Bryce Young to mask many of the flaws.
Georgia football: Updated odds and prediction for the Ohio State matchup
Georgia football and Ohio State face off with each other in less than a week, and the betting odds are still close to what they initially were. However, there has been some movement. The waiting on this football game has been one college football fans are patiently waiting for because...
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
Best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Packers vs. Dolphins in Week 16 (Randall Cobb to dominate Dolphins))
Sunday’s triple header of NFL action gets started in Miami when the Packers look to keep their playoff dreams alive against the Dolphins, who are also in a heated postseason race. While you can check out our game preview, and full prop bet article here, we are going to...
Mac Jones looks even worse after string of dirty plays (Video)
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has a history of questionable behavior, to say the least. Mac Jones is having a forgettable season in New England. Jones was benched in favor of Bailey Zappe at times this year, but has since come back and taken the starting job. The former...
Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Buccaneers vs. Cardinals in Week 16 (What can Trace McSorley do?)
The Sunday triple header concludes in the desert when the desperate Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on their third string quarterback in Trace McSorley. You can get our full betting preview here, and our prop bets for this one here, but this game is going...
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
Three NFL teams have playoff spots on the line this week, while another two are playing for a division title.
How much money will Raiders save by punting on Derek Carr?
How much money will the Las Vegas Raiders save by getting rid of Derek Carr after the 2022 season?. One of the most apparent moves for the Las Vegas Raiders to make when the 2022 season ends is to depart with quarterback Derek Carr, but how much money will Las Vegas save by doing so?
Dolphins Elevate Two Players, No Move With Eichenberg
The Miami Dolphins elevated two practice squad players for their game against the Green Bay Packers
Forget this Eagles-Cowboys game; focus on the next one
This weekend, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will prod and probe one another. But they’ll show little, knowing a big rematch awaits. Looking forward to a great clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys?. You’re going to have to wait another month. Yes, the Cowboys host....
Our expert NFL picks for Week 16 of 2022
Happy Holidays everyone. Before we all take a much-needed break to rest and watch EVEN MORE FOOTBALL on Christmas Day, let’s talk about our picks for this week. Okay, sorry I was a slacker and this is being posted a day late. It’s a chance to talk about Thursday Night Football, which we don’t normally have an opportunity to do. It was a clean sweep, with everyone picking the Jaguars correctly — showing how little faith any of us had in Zach Wilson.
Blazing Five: Colin Cowherd Gives His 5 Best NFL Bets For Week 16 (Dec. 25)
Colin Cowherd gives his five best NFL gambling picks for Week 16.
