Read full article on original website
Related
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Needs a Strong Second Week at the Box Office
This weekend and the week afterward will go a long way in determining whether James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will have a dominant box-office run. The Disney movie is slated to be the first of four sequels to 2009's "Avatar," which is the highest-grossing film of all time.
Here Is Who I Think Should Win Every Major 2023 Golden Globes Category
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
Comments / 0