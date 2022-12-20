ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Washington Examiner

Virginia Democratic primary candidate files suit against party

(The Center Square) – A Democratic candidate who appeared on the ballot in Tuesday’s 4th Congressional District firehouse primary filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic Party of Virginia of placing an "unconstitutional burden" on voters due to the placement of polling sites. Tavorise Marks, a civil rights advocate...
royalexaminer.com

Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines

• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
rewind1051.com

Bill would close loophole

Lawmakers in Virginia are taking action after a school counselor turned out to be a sex offender. A new bill would close a loophole until the state overhauls its background check system. Darren Thornton was fired from Glasgow Middle School this summer after nearly two years. The Fairfax County district...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces New Regulatory Transparency Plans

RICHMOND, VA – The Office of the Governor just released a first of its kind “Uniform Regulatory Plan” that lists all of the regulatory actions expected by the State government by July 2023 along with a new Regulatory Economic Analysis Manual that guides Virginia agencies on how to review the economic impact of the regulations they issue. Together the Plan and the Manual will provide unprecedented transparency for all Virginians in the regulatory process. Both are available to the public through www.townhall.virginia.gov “Our new Office of Regulatory Management is transforming how Virginians can access regulatory materials,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our goal is to provide more transparency to the citizens of Virginia. By publishing a comprehensive list of all upcoming regulations, and the tools we are going to use to evaluate the economic impacts, private citizens, companies and interest groups will be able to participate in the regulatory process in a more meaningful way.” “The new Regulatory Management Office has made the review of regulations more efficient,” said Director of Regulatory Management Andrew Wheeler. “Historically it took over 200 days for a regulation to be reviewed by the Governor’s office, we now have that review period down to less than two weeks.” On June 30, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin issued Executive Order 19 which created the Office of Regulatory Management and directed the creation of the Uniform Regulatory Plan. This initial Plan lists over 300 regulatory actions expected between now and July 1, 2023. This plan will be updated annually with the next update scheduled for after the start of the next fiscal year this summer. The E.O. also directed Virginia agencies to consider the effects of their regulations on economic growth and on regulatory stakeholders. The Manual released today gives agencies the tools they need to conduct that analysis. It provides detailed instructions on how to calculate the benefits and costs that regulations create. And it provides guidance on analyzing regulations’ impacts on local governments, families, and small businesses.
WSLS

Thousands of Virginians to spend Christmas without power

ROANOKE, Va. – Families across southwest Virginia are preparing to spend their Christmas Eve and day without power. Appalachian Electric Power (AEP) is trying to restore power to thousands of customers throughout the state. Many people woke up to no power on Friday morning and it has still not come back on.
WDBJ7.com

Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power on Friday following high winds from the winter storm. Many of those are in southwest Virginia, including Roanoke County, Franklin County and Wythe County. “We have out of town guests from South Carolina, North Carolina, we got...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar General Has Opened a New Store in Virginia

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WFXRTVand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power: Some heavily impacted areas will not have power restored until Tuesday Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. A new update is expected Sunday afternoon. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night.
Augusta Free Press

With higher gas prices, electric vehicles surging in popularity with buyers in Virginia

Virginia drivers looking to save on high gas costs are looking at electric vehicles as an alternative, according to a new statewide survey from Generation180. The survey found Virginians have favorable perceptions about electric vehicles and clean energy, with 55 percent of Virginia drivers saying they would be likely to consider buying an electric car and of those respondents, 82 percent said they’d be likely to purchase a car within the next five years.
WSET

Over 50K Virginians without power

(WSET) — LAST UPDATED: 12:30 a.m. Saturday. According to live power outage data, more than 100,000 customers across Virginia are without power as of Friday afternoon. According to poweroutage.us, Virginia is seeing the fifth most outages in the country following a bitter arctic blast. Customers of Appalachian Power Company...
wsvaonline.com

Governor announces money for grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced over five million dollars in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia grant awards for 10 projects that are focused on expanding talent pipelines and strengthening workforce development. One of the grants is for more than 993-thousand dollars for the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport and Executive Director Lisa...
cardinalnews.org

Appalachian says power won’t be restored to parts of Lynchburg and Roanoke areas until Tuesday night

High winds have knocked out power in parts of Southwest Virginia as an Arctic cold front moves through that has dropped temperatures to near-zero in many places. You can find an interactive map of power outages across Virginia here; you can click on each county to get the specific number of people without power. You can find a more specific map of outages Appalachian Power territory here. You can also follow weather journalist Kevin Myatt on Twitter at @kevinmyattwx. Here are updates as we receive them:
FOX8 News

Christmas Eve Alert: Santa cleared to bring reindeer to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Santa Claus has been given permission to bring his reindeer to Virginia. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced today that a permit has been granted to allow Santa to bring his reindeer to the commonwealth on Christmas Eve. The announcement was […]
