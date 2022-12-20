ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

News On 6

Tulsa Home Lit Up With Thousands Of Christmas Lights

A home is lighting up one Tulsa neighborhood with around 150,000 lights just as it has for 40 years. There's no charge or call for donations, just a hope to spread joy and the spirit of Christmas. "I just like to give back,” Don Ridenhour said. And that's exactly...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Heating Center Open at Old Jane Phillips Medical Center

Negative temperatures are out and about in Bartlesville, and if you or someone you know is stuck out in the cold, the Jane Phillips Medical Center is open as a heating center. KWON got a chance to go down to the center and speak with Keith McPhail about the details.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Green Country Family Hopeful Hit-And-Run Driver Comes Forward

A family is dealing with an additional burden right before Christmas. Christy Wagner said her family was driving on Highway 169 in Tulsa when another driver hit their car. “The next thing I know it was just this boom from behind! And that hurt so bad. He hit the driver's side bumper. And we were doing about 65 and it put us in an instant spin out,” said Wagner.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
pryorinfopub.com

YES, There is a Santa Claus

PRYOR, Oklahoma - One hundred twenty-five years ago, an 8-year old girl, Virginia O'Hanion, wrote a letter to the editor of New York's Sun Newspaper. The letter voiced a concern she had about the celebration of Christmas. On September 21, 1897, the Publisher and editor, Francis Pharcellus Church, wrote an...
PRYOR, OK
KTUL

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK

