5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United States
Former Saginaw mayor's unusual will contained unusual and spiteful clause
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in Michigan
Flint-area basketball highlights: Carman-Ainsworth boys beat Clarkston for second straight year
FLINT – Christmas should be a bit merrier this year for the boys basketball team at Carman-Ainsworth. For the second straight year, the Cavaliers knocked off perennial Division 1 power Clarkston and they did it on the road this season.
Bryce O’Mara, Grand Blanc basketball teammates make Christmas brighter for the less fortunate
GRAND BLANC, MI – Bryce O’Mara was sitting around in his bedroom one day last year when he got to thinking about how fortunate he was. O’Mara was playing for one of the best basketball teams in the state, he has everything he needs to live a comfortable life and there was going to be lots of goodies under the tree when Christmas rolled around.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Michigan college advertising new statewide scholarship to lower overall tuition
ALBION, MI - A new Michigan scholarship can lower tuition at colleges and universities statewide, and private schools, such as Albion College, are already advertising it for incoming fall 2023 students. The Michigan Achievement Scholarship, approved by the State Legislature in September and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in October,...
lansingcitypulse.com
The next big scandal at MSU?
I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
State of the Land Bank address Thursday night to honor Bryant “BB” Nolden
FLINT, MI - Genesee County Land Bank Authority’s Executive Director Michael A. Freeman will deliver the State of the Land Bank address tonight that is set to include a special recognition for a late community leader. The address, being hosted virtually and streamed live on the Land Bank’s Facebook...
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
Claressa Shields uses Christmas giveaway to brighten holiday for residents
MT. MORRIS TWP, MI - Claressa Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed women’s world middleweight champion, hosted her second annual Christmas giveaway on Friday, Dec. 23 in Mt. Morris Township. The event took place within AT Fitness, 2189 Coldwater Rd., and included different items distributed to Flint-area...
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
Unbelievable: Michigan Man Wins $2 Million on Thanksgiving Day with Winning Lottery Numbers
Thanksgiving Day is a time for gathering with family and friends, reflecting on the blessings in life, and of course, enjoying the traditional foods of the season. But for one lucky Michigan man, it was much more than that. On Thanksgiving Day, he won an incredible $2 million dollar jackpot with a winning lottery ticket.
A Gang of Buffalo Seen Grazing on Former Grand Blanc Golf Course
Some buffalo are out grazing on a former golf course in Grand Blanc. It's not too often that you look out your car window and see some buffalo on your commute through Genesee County, MI. However, that is exactly what is causing some drivers to look twice while traveling down Dort Highway in Grand Blanc.
Oral histories form backbone of documentary on Flint’s St. John Street neighborhood
FLINT, MI -- A new documentary is breathing life back into the history of Flint’s St. John Street neighborhood, an area east of the old Buick City complex that was leveled to make way for more industry and I-475, displacing and scattering Black residents in the process. The two-part...
Pre-Christmas Blizzard about half done. Here’s additional snow left to fall
This snowstorm will have spokes of snowfall rotate through Lower Michigan over the next two days. Here’s a look at how much additional snow should fall. First off, I’m seeing something very interesting, and the models are picking up on it now, too. This is a closed-off low pressure system now just to our northeast. The upper-air flow is actually still flowing back to the northwest, dragging Atlantic moisture toward Lake Superior. This energy is then expected to swing down across Lower Michigan tonight and Saturday. This energy will stimulate the lake-effect snow and make it heavy. It should also bring patches of occasional snow spurts into eastern Lower Michigan.
Michigan State Police investigate double homicide in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead in Inkster.At about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Michigan State Police was called to investigate the homicide in the 3600 block of Williams Street. The victims were identified as a 31-year-old man from Inkster and a 43-year-old man from Dearborn Heights.A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was not random.Police say the investigation is in the beginning stages and detectives are writing search warrants and awaiting crime lab techs.Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP.
WNEM
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
Former Ann Arbor McDonald’s to be replaced by Mexican restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A former Ann Arbor=area McDonald’s is on its way to becoming a Mexican restaurant. A combined preliminary and final site plan for Don Juan, a Mexican restaurant chain in Michigan and Ohio, was approved by the Pittsfield Township Planning Commission on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Meet the women at Michigan’s Santa school -- and they aren’t all Mrs. Claus
MIDLAND, MI -- They may not have white beards or rotund pot bellies, but the women of Midland’s Santa school still have plenty of Christmas spirit, including one woman who chooses to play Santa instead of Mrs. Claus. Melissa Rickard, of Arkansas, plays Santa professionally, trading a red dress...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
Flint Community Lab receives $40K grant to increase youth engagement in STEM
FLINT, MI – The Community Foundation of Greater Flint awarded the Flint Community Lab with a $40,000 grant to support youth education and engagement in STEM careers. The McKenzie Patrice Croom Flint Community Lab is a water laboratory that provides free water testing for lead and other metals for Flint residents.
WNEM
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.
BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
