New Lothrop, MI

The Flint Journal

Bryce O’Mara, Grand Blanc basketball teammates make Christmas brighter for the less fortunate

GRAND BLANC, MI – Bryce O’Mara was sitting around in his bedroom one day last year when he got to thinking about how fortunate he was. O’Mara was playing for one of the best basketball teams in the state, he has everything he needs to live a comfortable life and there was going to be lots of goodies under the tree when Christmas rolled around.
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
The next big scandal at MSU?

I have a closet full of Green and White. I even have a pair of diamond-studded Spartan dangling earrings that I used to wear at every Saturday home game, during the years that my husband and I had season tickets to Michigan State University football. I have cheered myself hoarse at all manner of Spartan sports games. And I have many dear friends and former East Lansing neighbors who are, or were, employees of MSU, from deans, to faculty, to members of the administration.
Pre-Christmas Blizzard about half done. Here’s additional snow left to fall

This snowstorm will have spokes of snowfall rotate through Lower Michigan over the next two days. Here’s a look at how much additional snow should fall. First off, I’m seeing something very interesting, and the models are picking up on it now, too. This is a closed-off low pressure system now just to our northeast. The upper-air flow is actually still flowing back to the northwest, dragging Atlantic moisture toward Lake Superior. This energy is then expected to swing down across Lower Michigan tonight and Saturday. This energy will stimulate the lake-effect snow and make it heavy. It should also bring patches of occasional snow spurts into eastern Lower Michigan.
Michigan State Police investigate double homicide in Inkster

INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were found dead in Inkster.At about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Michigan State Police was called to investigate the homicide in the 3600 block of Williams Street. The victims were identified as a 31-year-old man from Inkster and a 43-year-old man from Dearborn Heights.A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident was not random.Police say the investigation is in the beginning stages and detectives are writing search warrants and awaiting crime lab techs.Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP.
Police requesting information about missing Flint girl

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – The Flint City Police Department is requesting help locating a missing Flint girl. Imari Phyllis-Ann Whiteside, “Mari”, was last seen on Dec. 16. She was leaving the 1300 block of Donaldson Street at about 7 p.m., police said. She is 14-years-old, 5′2″, and...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
Crash cleared on in Saginaw Co.

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - The crash that caused all northbound lanes of I-75 to close in Buena Vista Friday morning has been cleared. The crash happened about 6:35 a.m. after the M-46 Holland Avenue Exit 149. Michigan State Police told TV5 a state trooper patrol car was hit by...
