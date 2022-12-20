Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Mets, Correa Deal In Jeopardy Due To Medical ConcernsOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.
Bay Area brothers keeping alive holiday tradition of painted window displays
BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke. "People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said. They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh. "This guy is just enjoying...
sfstandard.com
The New Rooftop Lounge You Should Try This Weekend—and 4 More Fresh Spots To Check Out
A Christmas staycation in the Bay never looked so good. If you find yourself scouring Downtown San Francisco for last-minute gifts or wandering through Mid-Market’s holiday festivities, there’s a new rooftop lounge that sits atop the recently opened Canopy by Hilton hotel—near the Yerba Buena ice skating rink.
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
Bay Area home nicknamed 'Disney House' for its special holiday display
Sometimes, the happiest place on earth could just be your neighborhood.
Christmas rush fueled by crowds at Bay Area malls, massive delays and cancelled flights at airports
The day before Christmas can be one of the busiest days. It could also be one of the most frustrating days. Some people are stuck waiting at the airport. Others are scrambling to get last minute gifts.
East Bay family wins coveted Disney Lego castle for Christmas from anonymous donor
The Thomas family's Christmas wish came true when they were gifted a Disney Lego castle from an anonymous donor on Facebook Marketplace, an item that has a special meaning to the family.
Bay Area band safe after mobile-stage tour bus hit in SF, needs thousands of dollars for replacement
"As we exited the freeway, some guy was going about 60 to 80 miles an hour. And he hit us really hard. And he dragged us."
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
climaterwc.com
Holiday fun around Redwood City
Redwood City has been decked with all kinds of holiday glitter this season. Candy Cane Lane (known as Dewey Street the rest of the year) offers not only brightly lit homes, but also live entertainment. Multiple evenings have featured performers from Studio S Broadway Academy of Dance, as well as Kathy Switky and her saxophone quartet.
berkeleyside.org
Remembering flamenco guitarist David Serva Jones, ‘America’s greatest least known musician’
Flamenco guitarist David Serva Jones (1941-2022), an extraordinary musician and composer, a legend among American aficionados and highly respected among Spanish flamencos, died in the company of family at his sister’s home in Berkeley on Oct. 27, 2022. “He was America’s greatest least known musician,” opined Paul Shalmy, a...
sfstandard.com
Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022
As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
sfstandard.com
The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live
When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
NBC Bay Area
Menlo Park Restaurant Owner Giving Back To Loyal Customers Who Got Him Through Pandemic
For a quarter century, customers who’ve walked into Bistro Vida with an empty stomach have walked out with a smile thanks to its high-quality French cuisine. But for the past couple of years, owner Ali El Safy didn’t know if he’d be able to deliver those same smiles due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Sprouts to open new grocery store in Bay Area food desert
The development project also includes plans for a fast food drive-thru restaurant.
berkeleyside.org
‘Spare the Air’ alert in place through Christmas in Berkeley
If we have a white Christmas in Berkeley this year, it’ll most likely be due to haze and not snow. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District today issued its 13th “Spare the Air” alert of 2022 due to high pollution. The alert will remain in place through Sunday, Christmas Day, meaning wood burning is prohibited.
Bay Area airports see hundreds of cancellations and growing traffic after pandemic lows
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The three largest Bay Area airports have seen nearly 300 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours, according to flight tracker website FlightAware. Some of the people heading out of town to visit family for the holidays are facing a slew of challenges. As blizzard and freezing conditions have stretched across […]
