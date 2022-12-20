ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area brothers keeping alive holiday tradition of painted window displays

BURLINGAME -- Paintbrushes in hand, with windows their canvases, brothers Tim and Tom Taylor spend the lead-up to Christmas painting holiday window displays, spreading joy with every brushstroke. "People come up and say thank you, you really made my day and are bringing the spirit of the holidays, and all that stuff. It's fun interacting with the public that way," Tim said. They try their best to make every design fit the business they're painting for. Their design at the New England Lobster Market and Eatery in Burlingame included lobsters riding along in Santa's sleigh. "This guy is just enjoying...
BURLINGAME, CA
Eater

These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup

Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
climaterwc.com

Holiday fun around Redwood City

Redwood City has been decked with all kinds of holiday glitter this season. Candy Cane Lane (known as Dewey Street the rest of the year) offers not only brightly lit homes, but also live entertainment. Multiple evenings have featured performers from Studio S Broadway Academy of Dance, as well as Kathy Switky and her saxophone quartet.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022

As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
sfstandard.com

The Low-Key SF Neighborhood Where Airbnb and Instagram Founders Live

When Airbnb CEO and founder Brian Chesky listed his home on Airbnb in November, the entrepreneur, who’s worth $7 billion, disclosed the San Francisco neighborhood he lives in. And it’s not anywhere near Billionaires’ Row in Pac Heights, known for its A-list of tech and old money residents, from the Getty family to Larry Ellison.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

‘Spare the Air’ alert in place through Christmas in Berkeley

If we have a white Christmas in Berkeley this year, it’ll most likely be due to haze and not snow. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District today issued its 13th “Spare the Air” alert of 2022 due to high pollution. The alert will remain in place through Sunday, Christmas Day, meaning wood burning is prohibited.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy