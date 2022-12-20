Read full article on original website
Wiliam Lee “Bill” Boring, 58
Wiliam Lee “Bill” Boring, age 58, passed away on December 21, 2022. Bill was a former police officer, first in Lake Charles, Louisiana before transferring to Blount County Sheriff’s Department. He also worked as a firearms instructor and most recently, for Clayton Homes. Bill was preceded in...
Joshua Isaiah Keith Williams, 24, Petros
Joshua Isaiah Keith Williams, age 24, passed away on December 19, 2022, at his home in Petros. Isaiah was a special young man who lived life to the fullest. The highlight of his life was his son Noah Dean. He loved him with all his heart. He loved spending time with his brothers and sisters. His Nay Nay was such a big part of his life as well. Isaiah has a really big family and a long list of friends he has made throughout his life and loved each and everyone. Isaiah is with God now and is no longer in any pain at all, though it hurts we are thankful for that. And it brings us comfort to know he is now with so many that has gone before him.
Timothy Wayne Thornton, Coalfield
Timothy Wayne Thornton of Coalfield, TN went to be with the Lord at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife, Brenda, and mother, Betty Thornton, both of Coalfield;. He also leaves behind his sons, Evan Thornton and wife Kimberly of Oliver Springs and Matthew Thornton of Knoxville;
Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, Clinton
Michael “Mike” Ray Smith, age 66, of Clinton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Mike was born on February 16, 1956, in Mobile, Alabama. Mike was a veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. Mike retired from DOE as a Security Officer after 31 years of service. Throughout his life, Mike loved to read and collect knives. The love of his life was his grandchildren whom he loved spending time. He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Smith.
