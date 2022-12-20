Joshua Isaiah Keith Williams, age 24, passed away on December 19, 2022, at his home in Petros. Isaiah was a special young man who lived life to the fullest. The highlight of his life was his son Noah Dean. He loved him with all his heart. He loved spending time with his brothers and sisters. His Nay Nay was such a big part of his life as well. Isaiah has a really big family and a long list of friends he has made throughout his life and loved each and everyone. Isaiah is with God now and is no longer in any pain at all, though it hurts we are thankful for that. And it brings us comfort to know he is now with so many that has gone before him.

PETROS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO