Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
Orangeburg man sentenced to 9 years on firearm charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A 32 year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Quinnton Jamar Henderson was indicted following a shooting incident at a residence in Cayce on December 22 after a...
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend
A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:. Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip. Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel...
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
Battling the bitter cold in the Midlands: Safety tips, shelters
City of West Columbia park closings due to holidays, weather
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several upcoming closings due to weather and the holidays. Officials say all City parks will be closed on Dec. 23 due to wind except for Carraway Park, which will be open unless there is ice in the park. The...
Number of power outages slowly drop statewide
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Due to the high winds, parts of the state experienced power outages. At one point Friday nearly sixty thousand outages were reported. As of 10:15 Friday night the number is down to seven thousand households without power. If you are dealing with a power outage...
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
Track Santa on his way to the Midlands
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands. noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more. This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
Lexington food drive continues today
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A food drive in Lexington continues today. Mission Lexington and the Lexington Sheriff’s Department are teaming up to collect non-perishable food items. Deputies will be at the Lowes Foods on Augusta Highway across from Lexington High School from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
CDC issues alert for invasive Strep A
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A triple virus threat is heading into the holiday weekend, along with the flu, Covid, and RSV. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now issuing a new alert for an invasive form of strep. Here’s ABC’s Erielle Reshe.
UPDATE: Columbia Parking cashless payments offered through “ParkHub”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia has introduced a new way to pay for parking. Columbia Parking Services announced earlier this week that they’ll begin using a cashless payment method called Parkhub in addition to the already existing cash and card payment options. A service fee will...
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
West Columbia City Council passes funding for Meeting Street Corridor improvements
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The City Council of West Columbia voted to allocate $3.5 million from the $8.9 million received from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund improvements towards the Meeting Street Corridor. The unanimous vote was based on the Council’s goals and priorities plan, and redevelopment and neighborhood...
Prisma doctors say bundle up to prevent hypothermia, frostbite
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— As we approach this holiday weekend and anticipate colder weather coming through, Prisma Health doctors are concerned about hypothermia and frostbite. Prisma Health Doctor Steve Shelton says the best way to prevent hypothermia and frostbite is to layer your clothing and stay warm. He also says...
Columbia Fire offers winter weather safety tips : use caution when heating homes
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –With the bitter cold temperatures sweeping across the Midlands, the Columbia Richland Fire Department is asking everyone to use caution when heating your homes. According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is the second leading cause of home fires and the third leading cause...
Christmas gift return tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Getting and giving gifts is a big part of the holiday season for many and so is returning them. In fact, almost 20% of merchandise sold during the holiday season is expected to be returned. ABC’s Alexis Christoforous has some advice about the best way to handle...
