A majority of smartphones today use a handful of common parts. Most smartphones rely on Samsung for displays, on Sony for camera sensors, and on Qualcomm for chips. The only things that are really different are the outer aesthetic, some of the hardware, and the user experience. Now imagine if cars could do that too. An SUV, a minivan, a sedan, a pickup truck, all powered by the same electric platform. That’s pretty much what Chinese EV startup U POWER is envisioning with its UP Super Board. Designed to be an electrified chassis on which the car itself sits, the UP Super Board helps simplify the carmaking process, allowing EV makers to launch a diverse product portfolio in a shorter development cycle. The beauty of the UP Super Board is the fact that it’s car-agnostic too, supporting a variety of car types and sizes with only minor changes being made to the platform itself in terms of wheel size, ground clearance, and probably other performance aspects like torque, range, etc.

2 DAYS AGO