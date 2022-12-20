Read full article on original website
Rokid debuts its first handheld controller + console that’s specifically designed to work with its AR Glasses
It alternates between being a gaming controller and a remote, thanks to its unique orientation-agnostic design. Designed to be perhaps the first-ever controller targeted specifically at augmented reality, the Rokid Station fulfills multiple roles, working with multimedia, gaming, as well as productivity tools. The controller plugs right into the Rokid Air AR glasses, offering a tactile way to navigate the virtual interface, while also being a computing device in its own right, with its own AR app store, support for streaming, browsing, and productivity tools, as well as built-in storage for your own data.
Snapmaker’s Christmas Sale sees massive discounts on 3-in-1 3D printers
If the past few months have been any indication, THIS is the age of creation. AI tools like Stable Diffusion, DALL• E 2, and ChatGPT are making creation incredibly easy for everyone, and it’s spurring a creator REVOLUTION. Joining this is Snapmaker, with its series of multi-capable modular machines that are capable of 3D printing, laser engraving/cutting, and CNC carving/cutting. Their Christmas Sale sees discounts as high as 40% on some of their flagship modular machines, which let you easily switch between 3D Printing, Laser Engraving/Cutting, CNC carving, and even 4 Axis CNC Machining. Aside from the Christmas discounts (which are on all the way till January 1st), there’s also a 3-hour Flash Sale with even more compelling discounts on the 23rd (from 7 am to 9:59 am PST). Go ahead and kickstart your creative journey! It’s literally never been easier!
Move over, Nintendo Switch – this gaming console concept comes with joy-cons AND a folding display
While the demand for a folding phone seems to be incredibly niche (and localized to just Asia), this conceptual gadget named Tam Tam makes a pretty compelling case for folding phones by turning them into the most versatile gaming devices. The Tam Tam can be used as a phone, a handheld controller, a mini console, or even a nifty multiplayer gaming system for two or more people. The secret? Folding displays and detachable Nintendo Switch-style joy-cons.
EV Manufacturer U POWER debuts a catalog of electric cars that use the same modular electric platform
A majority of smartphones today use a handful of common parts. Most smartphones rely on Samsung for displays, on Sony for camera sensors, and on Qualcomm for chips. The only things that are really different are the outer aesthetic, some of the hardware, and the user experience. Now imagine if cars could do that too. An SUV, a minivan, a sedan, a pickup truck, all powered by the same electric platform. That’s pretty much what Chinese EV startup U POWER is envisioning with its UP Super Board. Designed to be an electrified chassis on which the car itself sits, the UP Super Board helps simplify the carmaking process, allowing EV makers to launch a diverse product portfolio in a shorter development cycle. The beauty of the UP Super Board is the fact that it’s car-agnostic too, supporting a variety of car types and sizes with only minor changes being made to the platform itself in terms of wheel size, ground clearance, and probably other performance aspects like torque, range, etc.
