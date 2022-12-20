Winter solstice 2022: How short is the shortest day of the year? Sunrise and sunset times for the first day of winter in the Lehigh Valley.

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Related
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
Lehigh Valley weather: Christmas Eve sets records. Christmas Day won’t.
By the standard of average temperature, Christmas Eve 2022 was the coldest Dec. 24 on record in the Lehigh Valley. The previous record low average temperature in the past 100 years for the date around here was 9.5 degrees in 1983. Saturday’s average temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 8 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.
The birds don’t all disappear in extreme cold. These species stay active. | Lehigh Valley Nature Watch.
In the sleet that we had in our valley right before the intense cold set in, I watched a feral cat lead four kittens across the field to the sheltered lean-to area of the barn. There are always feral cats here in the farm, although I always wonder where they originally came from.
Lights on the Parkway, LV Zoo light show canceled amid dangerous cold
An icy afternoon Friday heralding the arrival of dangerously cold temperatures caused two holiday attractions to postpone celebrations in the Lehigh Valley. Allentown’s Lights on the Parkway and Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Lights Spectacular both announced their events will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, due to expected weather conditions.
Lehigh Valley weather: Flash freeze to slam into late morning rain and ‘everything ices’ (UPDATE)
UPDATE2: The temperature dropped from 42 to 33 degrees between 10:51 and 11:51 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley International Airport, the National Weather Service showed. Snow was seen as far east as Greenwich Township, New Jersey. It was snowing heavily and windy at 12:15 p.m. in Easton. UPDATE: A winter...
Tall Tannenbaum tale? Easton dares anyone to disprove claim to America’s first Christmas tree
How many first Christmas trees in America could there be?. Well, Lancaster might have a claim. So could York. Or Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Maybe Williamsburg, Virginia. Also places in Iowa and Ohio. Perhaps Fort Dearborn in what is now Chicago could have been one of the first places in the states where an evergreen was brought inside at Christmas.
thisislowermerion.com
1966 Was A Very White Christmas
Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
Lehigh Valley weather: Cold weather safety tips as temperature plunges for frigid Christmas weekend | Hypothermia, frozen pipes and more
It could be the coldest Christmas in decades. Are you ready?. The temperature in the Lehigh Valley is expected to plummet on Friday down to single digits and it will not rise back above freezing until next week. Strong, blustery wind on Friday and Saturday will increase the risk of power outages, amplifying the hazard for anyone caught unprepared.
sauconsource.com
Deteriorating Weather Conditions Prompt School, Business Closures
Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions that included a one-hour temperature drop of nearly 10 degrees and accumulating snow in places prompted some area schools and businesses to close early Friday. Although the temperature was in the mid 50s early Friday morning, by noon it had fallen to near freezing, and rain...
Lehigh Valley weather: 1st excessive rainfall then ‘very cold wind chills expected’ spark advisories
The Lehigh Valley is in the grip of a significant storm Thursday and continuing Friday, with heavy rain and strong winds ahead of dangerously cold arctic air and gusty winds moving in for Christmas weekend, according to the National Weather Service. An area encompassing Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties is...
Peepsfest to ring in new year with 14th annual Peeps Drop and more in Bethlehem
For the 14th time, Lehigh Valley residents can ring in the new year not with glasses of champagne or an underwhelming ball, but a 400-pound Peep. Peepsfest returns to SteelStacks to cap off 2022, slated for Dec. 30 and 31. And yes, the giant Peep will be dropping both days. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. both days before the annual Peep Drop and fireworks display at 5:35 p.m.
PennLive.com
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
Speed limits lowered on Pa. roads as winter storm moves into the Lehigh Valley
PennDOT began reducing some speed limits Thursday morning as a winter storm that could bring snow, freezing rain and sleet made its way into the Lehigh Valley. At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, speeds were reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 80 in Carbon and Monroe counties, Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County and Interstate 380 in Monroe County.
Winter weather hits Schuylkill County hard
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The roads throughout Schuylkill County were covered in snow, but that did not keep all drivers off the roads. The wintry mix brought customers in and out of Hadesty's Hardware in Pottsville to get the essentials. "A lot of customers are coming in getting ice melt,...
What you can do to keep pipes from freezing as Lehigh Valley braces for extra-cold winter days
Temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits or low teens this weekend in the Lehigh Valley. And frozen water pipes in your home could become a concern. Pennsylvania American Water has offered tips in the past about how to prevent your pipes from freezing and what to do if they freeze. When the temperature is at or below freezing the company advises :
wtaj.com
Record snowfalls in Pennsylvania, which years had the most?
(WTAJ) — Winter is officially here and for Pennsylvania that typically means cold weather and snow are in the forecast. Data collected from the National Centers for Environmental Information shows how much snowfall is recorded in every state. Below are the highest recorded snowfalls from each county in our Central Pa. viewing area over a 24-hour span.
Lehigh Valley students go viral on TikTok with Straight No Chaser’s ‘12 Days of Christmas’
A Lehigh Valley student singing group is getting a Christmas to remember as millions of people all over the world watch their holiday concert from their small Pennsylvania town. More than 3 million people on TikTok have heard Nazareth Area High School’s The Crescendudes perform Straight No Chaser’s viral song...
Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey
More than 1,600 customers remained without electricity Sunday morning in Lehigh, Northampton, Warren and Hunterdon counties, according to power company outage sites. The number is down from more than 6,700 on Saturday morning. Allentown-based PPL Electric Utilities had restored most of its customers, with just 40 still out early Sunday...
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
Lehigh Valley weather: Storm will smack with heavy rain, 40 mph wind followed by deep freeze
UPDATE: Lehigh Valley weather: Flood watch issued due to possible ‘excessive rainfall’. Winter has arrived and it brings wild weather that threatens to disrupt Christmas travel across the region. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
80K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 1