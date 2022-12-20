Read full article on original website
Blackhawks wrestling faces local teams at Carlisle Christmas Classic, returns 1 champion
Susquenita wrestling got in some good practice for the Perry County Tournament after joining local teams at the Carlisle Christmas Classic. The Blackhawks finished in tenth place overall, which was ahead of fellow Perry County team Newport who placed four spots behind. In the opening round, Mason McLendon got things...
Central Dauphin wrestlers thump Gettysburg, 46-9, in a rivalry that now falls within division lines
Central Dauphin wrestling coach Jeff Sweigard said he thought often about the Rams’ 32-30 loss to Gettysburg in last season’s District 3 team championship match. He couldn’t shake the idea that he didn’t manage the match well enough or maneuver his lineup to put his wrestlers in the best position to win, so when he got that shot Thursday night in his own gym, he made sure he took it.
Susquenita girls’ basketball wins league game over Line Mountain, gains winning record
For its introduction to league play, Susquenita came ready to soar. The Blackkhawks, after starting the season with the Perry County tournament, went into this week’s game against Line Mountain 1-1. Susquenita would have a winning record by the end of the week. The Blackhawks met the Eagles for...
UPDATED: Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 23, 2022
After repeating as PennLive’s Mid-Penn Defensive Player of the Year, Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds wants folks to remember his name
Terrell Reynolds never really let himself think about it while he was chasing down quarterbacks for the Harrisburg Cougars, but now that he has played his final high school snap he let himself take a moment this week to reflect. Harrisburg has produced some big-time talent on the defensive side...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
Firefighters battle fire, ice in frigid temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters in York County were called to a fire at a two-story residence at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Rose Fire Company #1. The fire was on both floors of a two-story residence on Waltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township and the home was fully engulfed. All occupants...
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting
WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
Susquenita boys’ basketball continue on downward spiral; Neiswender tries to save it
Susquenita is still looking for adjustments. After a tough 78-48 loss against Millersburg this week, the Blackhawks are in search of anything that will help pull them out of this dark tunnel. Susquenita simply couldn’t stop Millersburg and allowed scoring margins that were too wide for the Blackhawks to recover...
Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting
York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Drivers advised to avoid Dauphin County intersection following water main break
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to Middletown Borough Police Department, a water main break is causing icy roadway conditions for drivers. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area of Spruce Street between Hillside and Beachwood roads. A large water main break is covering the road with water, which...
Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
The first-ever Martin’s Potato Roll drop will be an early-evening New Year’s Eve celebration
Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls will sponsor the first-ever potato roll drop in its hometown on New Year’s Eve 2022. To keep the inaugural celebration family-friendly, the roll will drop at 9 p.m. instead of the traditional midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Chambersburg, Franklin County. The event will be hosted by Downtown Chambersburg.
Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect
YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
Coroner called to scene of crash in Lancaster County: Report
The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Lancaster County, according to WGAL. The news station says the crash occurred near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the news report.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
