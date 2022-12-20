ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers thump Gettysburg, 46-9, in a rivalry that now falls within division lines

Central Dauphin wrestling coach Jeff Sweigard said he thought often about the Rams’ 32-30 loss to Gettysburg in last season’s District 3 team championship match. He couldn’t shake the idea that he didn’t manage the match well enough or maneuver his lineup to put his wrestlers in the best position to win, so when he got that shot Thursday night in his own gym, he made sure he took it.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WBTW News13

Thousands without power in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of customers were without power Friday morning in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as the area is impacted by winds and cold weather. About 2,400 Horry Electric customers in the area of Highway 90 and Highway 22 were without power Friday morning, according to the company outage map. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abc27.com

Police investigating Christmas Eve York County shooting

WEST YORK BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting on Christmas Eve in York County. According to West York Borough Police, officers are currently investigating a shooting at W. Market & Dewey Streets. Residents are being asked by police to avoid the area. It has been reported...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Man, woman injured in central Pa. shooting

York police are investigating a shooting that injured a man and a woman Friday morning. A 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were shot around 10:20 a.m. on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, police said. They were both taken to the hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area

The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Two people shot in York, police on hunt for suspect

YORK, Pa. — Two people were shot Friday morning in York. It happened around 10:30 a.m. along the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street near the intersection with Roosevelt Avenue. Police said the victims were a 24-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman and that they were shot inside the...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

