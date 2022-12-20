Teen girl charged for making threat at Grosse Pointe North High School

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged a 14-year-old student for making a threat that caused a lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School.

According to the office, the 14-year-old girl goes to the high school.

She allegedly made the threat around 12:30 p.m. Monday, which caused the school to lock down until about 1:05 p.m.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the girl with one count of False Report or Threat of Terrorism.