Grosse Pointe, MI

Teen girl charged for making threat at Grosse Pointe North High School

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 5 days ago
The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged a 14-year-old student for making a threat that caused a lockdown at Grosse Pointe North High School.

According to the office, the 14-year-old girl goes to the high school.

She allegedly made the threat around 12:30 p.m. Monday, which caused the school to lock down until about 1:05 p.m.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged the girl with one count of False Report or Threat of Terrorism.

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

