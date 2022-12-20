ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

James Franklin on his relationship with Penn State football’s newest Hall of Famer: ‘He’s been phenomenal’

By Bob Flounders
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Penn State’s defense was terrific in November, but can the Lions keep rolling against Utah in the Rose Bowl?

Which Penn State defense will show up Jan. 2 when James Franklin’s 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Rose Bowl?. Will it be the one that was gouged for 418 rushing yards by unbeaten Michigan in the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over PSU in Ann Arbor back on October 15? The one that allowed 452 total yards to Ohio State in a 44-31 home loss a couple of weeks later?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
National football post

Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends

The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Racial slur directed at man before assault

State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond. Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said. Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Burglary Reported On University Park Campus

There has been a burglary reported on Penn State’s University Park campus, according to a timely warning sent out by the university Wednesday night. The alleged burglary happened between 11:02 and 11:22 p.m. on Monday, December 19, at the West Campus 2 construction site, according to the email. University Police received word of the incident at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units

Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
LEWISBURG, PA
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GANT: Former Local Businessman Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Employee Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with...
CLEARFIELD, PA
And the winner is: Leo’s

LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
Former Impractical Joker coming to Pennsylvania on new tour

(WTAJ) — Impractical Jokers fans can rejoice! After nearly two years since leaving the show, fans have a chance to catch Joe Gatto on his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour that’s coming through Pennsylvania. The Joe Gatto Night of Comedy tour kicks off on Jan. 6 in Canada and will make its way into Pennsylvania this […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
