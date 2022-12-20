James Franklin on his relationship with Penn State football’s newest Hall of Famer: ‘He’s been phenomenal’

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State’s defense was terrific in November, but can the Lions keep rolling against Utah in the Rose Bowl?
Which Penn State defense will show up Jan. 2 when James Franklin’s 10-2 Nittany Lions face 10-3 Utah in the Rose Bowl?. Will it be the one that was gouged for 418 rushing yards by unbeaten Michigan in the Wolverines’ 41-17 win over PSU in Ann Arbor back on October 15? The one that allowed 452 total yards to Ohio State in a 44-31 home loss a couple of weeks later?
How London Montgomery’s resolve will help him make an impact on Penn State football
Montgomery tore his ACL before his senior season.
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
UPDATED: Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Dec. 23, 2022
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Blackhawks wrestling faces local teams at Carlisle Christmas Classic, returns 1 champion
Susquenita wrestling got in some good practice for the Perry County Tournament after joining local teams at the Carlisle Christmas Classic. The Blackhawks finished in tenth place overall, which was ahead of fellow Perry County team Newport who placed four spots behind. In the opening round, Mason McLendon got things...
Susquenita girls’ basketball wins league game over Line Mountain, gains winning record
For its introduction to league play, Susquenita came ready to soar. The Blackkhawks, after starting the season with the Perry County tournament, went into this week’s game against Line Mountain 1-1. Susquenita would have a winning record by the end of the week. The Blackhawks met the Eagles for...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
Susquenita boys’ basketball continue on downward spiral; Neiswender tries to save it
Susquenita is still looking for adjustments. After a tough 78-48 loss against Millersburg this week, the Blackhawks are in search of anything that will help pull them out of this dark tunnel. Susquenita simply couldn’t stop Millersburg and allowed scoring margins that were too wide for the Blackhawks to recover...
Racial slur directed at man before assault
State College, Pa. — A dispute between coworkers turned physical at a State College hotel, propting EMS to respond. Staff at the Ramada Inn in State College had previously instructed Joshua Thomas Chaney to stay away from the victim, who was a fellow coworker, police said. Despite the warning, the 20-year-old Chaney confronted the victim on November 26 as the two worked at the hotel. ...
Facing cancer, Philipsburg man decorates his home into the ‘tackiest’ in Centre County
Dozens of people from across central Pennsylvania and as far away as Pittsburgh responded to Fran Gray’s request for donated lights and decorations.
Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. to open in Centre County
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Central Pennsylvania restaurant that specializes in brick oven pizza and even brews its own beer will be opening a location in Centre County. Marzoni’s Brick Oven and Brewing Co. announced on Facebook Wednesday that they are opening up their State College spot soon. The eatery will be at 1215 North […]
Onward State
Burglary Reported On University Park Campus
There has been a burglary reported on Penn State’s University Park campus, according to a timely warning sent out by the university Wednesday night. The alleged burglary happened between 11:02 and 11:22 p.m. on Monday, December 19, at the West Campus 2 construction site, according to the email. University Police received word of the incident at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Say goodbye to Bucknell's modular units
Lewisburg, Pa. — The modular housing units at Bucknell University will be demolished later this month, the university announced Tuesday on social media. The modular units that make up the Bucknell West residence complex, also known as the "mods," have been a part of the campus for 50 years. They will be torn down to make way for construction of four new Bucknell West residence halls, according to the university's post. The mods, which are visible off Route 15, have been home to many students over the years. The university is asking alumni to share their memories by submitting digital...
PSP: State College man accused of raping a child at his home
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College man is facing rape charges after state police said he sexually assaulted a child at his home. The young girl told troopers in June that sometime during 2020, Ryan Harvey, 41, sexually assaulted her with “his ‘privates'” while at his residence, state police out of Rockview wrote in […]
A look at what the forecast holds for Centre County through the Christmas weekend
Centre County should prepare for high winds and low temperatures, and even potential power outages.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Former Local Businessman Accused of Having Inappropriate Relationship with Teen Employee Waives Hearing
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – The man who formerly owned Uncle Buck’s Creations in Clearfield is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a teenage employee. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Kevin Michael Legenski, 39, of Curwensville is charged with felony unlawful contact with...
therecord-online.com
And the winner is: Leo’s
LOCK HAVEN, PA – There were 33 participants in Downtown Lock Haven’s Best Decorated Window contest and when the online votes were tabulated, Leo’s Italian & Specialty Foods was selected the winner. Downtown manager Kira McBriar Rosamilia said it was a close race; coming in second was...
State police say fire that killed Pa. man who used wheelchair was accidental
DEWART-The house fire that killed a man who used a wheelchair in Northumberland County Friday morning has been ruled accidental. The blaze in the 2600 block of Turbot Avenue in Dewart began on the front porch and spread quickly throughout the single-story house, a state police fire investigator said Saturday.
Former Impractical Joker coming to Pennsylvania on new tour
(WTAJ) — Impractical Jokers fans can rejoice! After nearly two years since leaving the show, fans have a chance to catch Joe Gatto on his ‘Night of Comedy’ tour that’s coming through Pennsylvania. The Joe Gatto Night of Comedy tour kicks off on Jan. 6 in Canada and will make its way into Pennsylvania this […]
Intensive supervised bail OK’d for defendant in starvation deaths of Pa. girls
WILLIAMSPORT – The mother of one of the two women accused of intentionally starving to death and physically abusing two young Lycoming County sisters has been made eligible for intensive supervised bail. County Judge Nancy L. Butts on Tuesday approved the defense request for Michele L. Butler, 49, who...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0