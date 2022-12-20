Read full article on original website
Michael Norris
5d ago
Republicans dominated the recent election in Tennessee. Bill Lee is a Republican, I think that says it all. I think that Lee is a great Governor by the way
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 16 people
Gov. Bill Lee announced executive clemency decisions for 16 people on Thursday, in addition to granting expedited parole eligibility to 30 people jailed under a recently amended drug sentencing law.
Gov. Bill Lee grants clemency to 16 ahead of Christmas
Additionally, 30 people have been granted expedited parole eligibility following a change to the state's drug-free school zone laws.
Report examines Tennessee and U.S. prison phone call charges
(The Center Square) — A phone call from a local Tennessee jail costs an average of $2.97 per minute for a 15-minue call, 1.8 times more expensive than state prisons, according to a new report from the Prison Policy Initiative. The report looked at costs of calls across the...
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issues pardons, immediate parole eligibility to 46 individuals
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 16 people and expedited parole eligibility for another 30 incarcerated individuals, which makes them immediately eligible for parole. Gov. Lee made the announcement on Thursday, stating “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16...
State unemployment data released
(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023
A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up
TVA has re-started rolling blackouts this morning, as their grid continues to struggle under bitter cold temps. How long the rolling blackouts will go is yet to be determined. Electrical blackouts are ranging anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee. […] The post TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year after he called prison labor shortages a critical problem, Tennessee Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) said large pay hikes have begun making a dent in understaffing at places like Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) in Mountain City. “Northeast I think saw a reduction in vacancies of about 24%,” said Hulsey, […]
Tennessee governor pardons inmates in Hamilton, Bradley, Meigs Counties Thursday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — 30 Tennesseeans serving a sentence got an early Christmas present from Governor Bill Lee on Thursday. The governor granted pardons to 16 people and made 30 others immediately eligible for parole. 2 people on that list are from Hamilton County. One is from Bradley County,...
Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids
A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Advocates are calling for earlier intervention in youth justice system and DCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: I a previous version, we said DCS had transferred a 15 year old to adult prison, however this was a misread, DCS had made incorrigibility transfers of 15 youth, this has since been corrected. Advocates are calling for more to be done before children...
TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies
The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
TVA halts rolling blackouts for Nashville Electric Service, other power companies
Thursday night's cold front brought snow, ice, and dangerously cold temperatures to Middle Tennessee. It also strained the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) power generation facilities.
Utilities impose new round of outages on Saturday as TVA works to respond to record power demand
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE SATURDAY: Intentional power outages continued into late morning Saturday as utilities up and down East Tennessee tried to help the Tennessee Valley Authority cope with record demand and single-digit Arctic air. TVA announced the rolling blackouts ended Saturday morning. The company urged people to look...
Middle Tennesseans frustrated at rolling blackouts amid frigid temps
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning for a few hours, several Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers had their power turned on and off in 90-minute intervals. NES was one of several power companies in Tennessee who carried out a rolling blackout at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority. The blackouts were later paused at about noon on Friday.
MLGW President and CEO responds to utility customers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW sent an update to utility customers on cold weather and the risk of blackouts. According to MLGW, the TVA grid is stable and the risk of additional forced blackouts is low for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. No weather-induced electrical outages are expected into next...
