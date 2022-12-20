ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Michael Norris
5d ago

Republicans dominated the recent election in Tennessee. Bill Lee is a Republican, I think that says it all. I think that Lee is a great Governor by the way

WYSH AM 1380

State unemployment data released

(TDLWD/staff report) November’s unemployment numbers improved in a majority of Tennessee’s 95 counties, according to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Sixty-two counties experienced a drop in jobless rates during November when compared to the previous month. The rates remained the same...
TENNESSEE STATE
mymix1041.com

New TN laws set to go into effect January 1st 2023

A collection of bills sponsored by Senate Republicans will become effective on January 1, 2023. This includes key legislation that provides tax relief to farmers. The law exempts farmers from sales tax on items and services used for agriculture production, including building materials, repair services, and labor, among other expenses used in agriculture production.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sumner County Source

TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up

TVA has re-started rolling blackouts this morning, as their grid continues to struggle under bitter cold temps. How long the rolling blackouts will go is yet to be determined. Electrical blackouts are ranging anywhere from 10 minutes to half an hour depending on the company, according to tweets released by several electric companies in Tennessee. […] The post TVA Struggles, Mayor Asks Titans To Delay, NES Still Plays Catch-up appeared first on Sumner County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Tennessee slowly reaping benefits from major prison guard pay bump

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A year after he called prison labor shortages a critical problem, Tennessee Rep. Bud Hulsey (R-Kingsport) said large pay hikes have begun making a dent in understaffing at places like Northeast Correctional Center (NECX) in Mountain City. “Northeast I think saw a reduction in vacancies of about 24%,” said Hulsey, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee Valley Authority reinstates, pauses rolling blackouts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has reinstated rolling blackouts across the state, according to a release. The blackout was originally issued on Friday morning in an effort to help keep the power grid stable, but TVA spokesperson Scott Fiedler confirmed the mandate was lifted several hours later.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids

A new report by a pair of nonprofit organizations urges the Department of Children’s Services to pivot away from institutionalizing troubled youth to instead providing needed services to families. The report, released Wednesday by Disability Rights Tennessee and the Youth Law Center, examines the state’s youth justice system overseen by the troubled department, which is […] The post Nonprofit report urges Tennessee DCS to pivot from institutionalizing kids appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

HealthVerve Food Manufacturing to Establish Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and HealthVerve Food Manufacturing USA Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $2.2 million to expand its California-based operations and locate new manufacturing operations in Livingston. HealthVerve will create 212 new jobs in...
LIVINGSTON, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee

Counties with the shortest life expectancy in Tennessee. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Middle Tennesseans frustrated at rolling blackouts amid frigid temps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Friday morning for a few hours, several Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers had their power turned on and off in 90-minute intervals. NES was one of several power companies in Tennessee who carried out a rolling blackout at the request of the Tennessee Valley Authority. The blackouts were later paused at about noon on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

MLGW President and CEO responds to utility customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW sent an update to utility customers on cold weather and the risk of blackouts. According to MLGW, the TVA grid is stable and the risk of additional forced blackouts is low for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. No weather-induced electrical outages are expected into next...
