I’m 92 and crashed my ex’s funeral — I slayed but his family was mad

By Adriana Diaz
 5 days ago

She got her revenge — but it was a grave mistake.

A 92-year-old has gone viral after sharing the saga of how she savagely showed up at her ex’s funeral — and upset his family in the process.

Lillian Droniak, a TikTok sensation with 6 million followers who adore her sassy videos and cute dances, frequently shares insight about being a single nonagenarian — often at the expense of her exes.

But rather than bury her grievances about one such ex, named Bruce, she put her feelings to rest about her former paramour.

In a grave-ly humorous TikTok, Droniak is initially seen holding her flip phone. “January me: does our ex ever stop calling???” reads the caption.

The next shot shows Droniak laughing as a picture of a tombstone appears, the caption declaring: “November me.”

“Rip Bruce but now you can’t call me,” she wrote. The clip immediately went viral with 21.3 million views and 4.1 million comments.

rip bruce but now you cant call me

In her next video, the granny made a “get ready with me” video as she did her makeup for Bruce’s funeral.

“He died last week and I want to go see him so I can say so long,” she explained as she applied blush. “I don’t want to put too much makeup on. I don’t want to steal the show.”

Replying to @ayanaiscoolerthanyou grwm 4 my ex’s funeral. rip bruce i hope you like my outfit and that lipstick was for you

Droniak then shows off her outfit , complete with a faux-fur coat. “I don’t want to look too nice because this is a funeral,” she said as she models the all-black look.

The second TikTok has garnered 45.1 million views and 8.1 million comments, her fans laughing along at the stunt.

i think i slayed the funeral but rip bruce you were handsome

“I think I slayed the funeral but rip Bruce you were handsome,” Droniak said in another video she recorded after the funeral dancing around on her back porch. “This is the outfit I wore to my ex’s funeral but I didn’t want to be rude and film this at the cemetery,” the caption read.

While millions of people giggled over her videos about Bruce’s funeral, not everyone was a fan.

The TikTok sensation then claimed that her ex’s daughter emailed her a nasty message saying that her videos were rude.
TikTok/grandma_droniak
i never regret slaying even if its at a funeral and it sounds like sue doesnt know how to slay

In her most recent video , Droniak shared that a woman named Sue claiming to be Bruce’s daughter had seen the videos and emailed the TikTok star to express her disgust.

“I’m the daughter of your ex that just passed away. I can’t believe you made a joke on TikTok about him passing and you slaying at his funeral. You’re rude and I hope you stop ‘slaying’ real soon…if you know that I mean,” the email read.

“It’s so iconic that you went to your ex’s funeral and slayed it,” the caption from Droniak reads with a screenshot of the email.

Staying true to her brand, Droniak wasn’t phased by the message and responded with the video writing, “I never regret slaying even if it’s at a funeral and it sounds like Sue doesn’t know how to slay.”

