Facebook's parent to settle Cambridge Analytica class-action case
Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class-action privacy lawsuit.
FTC orders Mastercard to stop blocking competitor debit payments
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Mastercard to cease business practices it claims are designed to bar vendors from routing payments through third parties.
Major US financial firm gives blacklisted Chinese companies higher ESG ratings than Amazon, Meta
One of the largest U.S. financial ratings agencies routinely gives lower "risk" ratings to Chinese firms with ties to government-sanctioned human rights abuses than American companies.
Carnival Legend cruise ship passenger dies in onboard 'incident'
A passenger has died this week on board the Carnival Legend cruise ship which left Baltimore on Sunday for an eight-day itinerary.
Here are the winning numbers for Friday's $510M Mega Millions jackpot
The estimated prize for Friday night would be the 11th largest jackpot in the history of the game
NYC Walgreens store keeping ice cream in chained freezer, locking up candy amid ongoing shoplifting frenzy
Photographs show a NYC Walgreens store has locked up its candy and ice cream, as a spokesperson called retail crime "one of the top challenges facing the industry today."
Hundreds of workers leaving Tyson Foods as company closes offices: report
Tyson announced a consolidation of offices in October, but hundreds of employees have decided not to relocate.
Oil and energy prices are moving in opposite directions, what’s going on?
Crude oil prices are moving in the opposite direction of energy stocks over the last three months amid unique economic pressures
American Airlines says acts of violence 'not tolerated' after mother allegedly attacks worker in Miami
American Airlines is speaking out after one of its workers was seen on video being attacked by an Alabama mother at Miami International Airport.
Bernie Madoff's lawyer says Sam Bankman-Fried should 'shut up'
Attorney Ira Lee Sorkin, who represented Bernie Madoff, advises Sam Bankman-Fried to "shut up" and "don't talk" following the fallen FTX founder's $250 million bail posting.
FTX seeks approval to pay bankruptcy lawyers between $825 and $2,165 an hour
FTX filed for approval for retaining counsel, forensic investigation consultants and accountants, revealing details about the rates the crypto-exchange could pay.
Justin Bieber merchandise pulled from H&M after singer calls out 'trash' apparel
H&M reportedly made the decision to pull merchandise featuring Justin Bieber's image after the singer called out the retailer for selling the items without approval.
Microsoft challenges FTC's block of $68.7B acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc.: Report
Microsoft challenged the Federal Trade Commission's attempt to block the software giant's acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. for $68.7 billion.
Deadliest jobs in America revealed: These industries are 'dangerous and difficult'
New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics has found logging to be the most dangerous job in America, followed by industries such as fishing, hunting and roofing.
Airfare in early 2023 averaging higher than prior-year levels, expert says
Airfare prices are already higher in January 2023 compared with a year ago, new data shows. As spring nears, prices will be up even more compared with the prior year.
Ex-Alameda CEO Caroline Ellison says she and Sam Bankman-Fried misled FTX investors in court plea
Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she knowingly FTX misled lenders.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried lands in New York following extradition from Bahamas
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried landed in New York Wednesday night, following his extradition from the Bahamas. He faces multiple criminal charges following FTX's collapse.
Trouble filling a job? Look at hiring someone with a criminal record, HR pro says
Human resource experts say more companies are open to hiring job applicants with criminal records and see the trend as one solution to the tight labor market.
Samsung recalling over 663,000 top-load washing machines over fire hazard
Samsung issued a recall of hundreds of thousands of specific top-load washing machines on Thursday, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Is the US economy headed for a recession in 2023? Majority of economists say yes
The Federal Reserve is likely to tip the U.S. economy into a recession with its aggressive interest rate hike campaign, according to a survey of economists.
