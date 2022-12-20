ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Scott calls out Biden admin's job growth ‘lie’ after Philly Fed report shows numbers off by more than 1M jobs

By Ronn Blitzer
Fox Business
Fox Business
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 134

D Gizzle
5d ago

Jobs becoming available again after Lockdowns is not job creation... 😂 😂 The jobs were already there.. They were already created..... Just Democrat's spinning and twisting words and definitions to fit their narrative..

Reply(3)
130
LMFRN
5d ago

That is a huge difference!! Biden stands at that podium and says these lies and then yells them out like he’s our Savior, boasting how this administration has done more for the American people in record time than any other. He’s screwed up more than any other administration.

Reply(19)
121
Shelley Hanna
5d ago

I read an article this morning that said we are still down three million from pre-pandemic levels. Biden has not created one additional job.

Reply(7)
102
Related
msn.com

Team Biden’s 401(k) heist could raid your retirement for a woke agenda

President Joe Biden is threatening the returns of 401(k) savings accounts, risking millions of workers’ comfortable retirements. If you put money into a 401(k), beware. Until now, the law always required fund managers entrusted with your savings to invest the money where it’s expected to get the top profit for you. Period. But late last month, Biden’s Labor Department announced a rule change that goes into effect at the end of January. It will allow fund managers to invest your money in the stocks of companies that favor left-wing policies, even if they earn a lower return.
coinchapter.com

Joe Biden & Co. Goes After America’s Poorest With Draconian Tax Law

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States is going after low and middle-income households. Under a new dictate, the agency mandates US residents to report all third-party transactions exceeding $600. According to the latest update, people receiving any income over the mentioned threshold via...
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
KUTV

Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30

WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

How millions of missing workers are making do without a job

NEW YORK — Recession fears have mounted in recent weeks, as inflation continues to strain household budgets and the Federal Reserve appears set to raise interest rates and further slow the economy. As if blissfully unaware, however, the job market has thrived. Hiring last month exceeded expectations and defied...
Fox Business

Fox Business

New York, NY
37K+
Followers
914
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Invested in You

 https://www.foxbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy