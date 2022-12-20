Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Olde Town East Church hoping to spread a bit of happiness on Christmas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The joy and happiness of the holiday season were on full display in Olde Town East Sunday. A massive toy giveaway helped to put a smile on the faces of local kids and brought a bit of relief to families that need a hand-up. In...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus church hosts Bethlehem on Broad Street with enough food to serve hundreds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Congregational Church on East Broad Street in downtown Columbus is hosting a Christmas celebration and hot meal for those in need. Bethlehem on Broad Street (BOBS) is an annual Christmas celebration open to all those in need. The tradition began in the 80s and has been going on every Christmas for more than 30 years.
myfox28columbus.com
Weather doesn't stop Columbus shoppers from picking up last minute Christmas items
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Brutally cold weather came during the busiest shopping week of the year, but it did not seem to stop Columbus shoppers from picking up their last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve Eve. ABC6 /FOX28 met dozens of shoppers who braved the elements to get to the...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Kenny and Benjamin Button from Franklin County Dog Shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center brought two pups to Good Day Columbus for Fur Baby Friday. This Great Dane is around 3 years old and is a gentle giant! He loves and enjoys everyone. He will require exercise. Benjamin Button. He is...
myfox28columbus.com
Warming stations opening across Columbus in preparation for temperature drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming stations are set to open across Columbus late Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop significantly, turning Thursday's rainfall into ice in some areas. An arctic cold front is racing toward Ohio and will create severe winter conditions across the region tonight. Strong...
myfox28columbus.com
Several flights canceled at John Glenn International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The early morning flight schedule at John Glenn International Airport lit up like a Christmas tree with cancellations Friday morning. "We tried to leave yesterday and then a couple of hours before then we noticed the flight had been canceled," said traveler Daniel Cook. "We were supposed to fly out at 5:25 a.m. this morning and our flight going to California got cancelled."
myfox28columbus.com
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
myfox28columbus.com
Weather Live Blog: Separate crashes cause closures on I-70, I-71
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bookmark this page to follow all the weather updates and developments throughout the day. 9:06 a.m. -- Interstate 70 West is closed beyond SR-310 (Etna/Pataskala) following a crash. Also, the right shoulder of Interstate 71 South beyond Gemini Place to Polaris Parkway is closed following another crash.
myfox28columbus.com
ODOT Columbus crews prepare to battle icy road conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ODOT Columbus said they would have about 250 crews out on the roads by midnight and drivers would stay out all day Friday and into the morning on Saturday. Temperatures took a big drop within hours, leading to a flash freeze across Central Ohio, creating...
myfox28columbus.com
Ahead of 'unique and dangerous storm,' Governor urges holiday revelers to avoid travel
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Speaking from Ohio’s Emergency Operations Center, Gov. Mike DeWine described the impending winter storm poised to hit the state as “unique and dangerous,” and it threatened to spoil holiday travel. DeWine, appearing with the directors of the Dept. of Transportation, Emergency Management,...
myfox28columbus.com
Kason Thomas Found: What's next for AMBER Alert suspect Nalah Jackson?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected kidnapper Nalah Jackson could be appearing before a judge in Indianapolis on Saturday. Then she will be extradited back to Ohio, if she doesn't fight it. Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas in Columbus on Monday night, triggering...
myfox28columbus.com
1 dead after shooting in north Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a shooting in north Linden Sunday afternoon. Columbus Police responded to a call about a shooting in the 700 block of Moon Road at 3 p.m. Police said officers found one victim at the scene with critical injuries. The victim...
myfox28columbus.com
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
myfox28columbus.com
Hardware stores busy with customers ahead of winter weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Central Ohio bracing for a blast from mother nature, families are stocking up on winter essentials in order to stay safe during the storm. Beechwold Hardware is helping customers prepare. "With an impending ice storm or snow, we usually see an uptick yeah." Patrick...
myfox28columbus.com
Alert Levels: What do they mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During winter weather, local law enforcement often issue a snow emergency level, to warn drivers about road conditions. But what do those different levels actually mean?. Snow level emergency classifications, according to Ohio.gov:. LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Blowing snow, dangerously cold temps, gusty winds rule the day
LEVEL 2 ALERTS: Athens, Clark, Coshocton, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Hardin, Hocking, Knox, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Richland, Ross, Union counties. Click here for all alerts. Good Friday morning! Snow continues to fall this morning as temperatures and wind chills plunge. Blowing snow and...
myfox28columbus.com
Latitude 525 apartments evacuating due to burst pipes and electrical issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Latitude 525 apartment complex is currently evacuating residents after pipes burst, and water damage causing electrical issues. Columbus fire and police personnel are at the apartment complex. Residents are being offered shelter at the Dodge Park Recreation Center. COTA buses are assisting with the...
myfox28columbus.com
'Stay in, stay safe,' Union Co. Sheriff sends warning during Level 3 snow emergency
UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton placed Union County under a Level 3 snow emergency on Friday. At Level 3, all roads in the county are closed except for non-emergency personnel. "The 40-45 mph winds are making the condition difficult for our snow plow teams,"...
myfox28columbus.com
Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
myfox28columbus.com
4 dead, many injured after at least 46 vehicles crash on Ohio Turnpike
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people are dead and many others have sustained injuries after a minimum of 46 cars crash on the Ohio Turnpike, Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms. All traffic is being diverted off the Ohio Turnpike eastbound in Erie County due to multiple crashes between State...
