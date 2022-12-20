Read full article on original website
Free hot meals, clothing, & more at North Charleston Community Resource Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — On Dec. 26, the Community Resource Center at North Charleston will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The resource center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. Hot meals, winter clothing, baby necessities, transportation to night shelters and medical facilities will be provided.
Free rides Christmas Day at Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. It's CARTA's way of giving back to the community. "It's our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering...
Mt. Pleasant firefighter scales USS Yorktown to propose to girlfriend
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The season of joy and celebration is taking on new meaning for one Mount Pleasant firefighter. Nick Putskey proposed to his girlfriend, Katey Young, a teacher at Westview Primary Elementary, Thursday afternoon surrounded by family and friends atop the USS Yorktown. “We’ve been on...
Mom loses everything in house fire; Salvation Army, C&B FD step up to provide for family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army and C&B Fire Department partnered together to ensure a mother and her children's necessities were met after a fire destroyed their home around midnight on Christmas Eve. The family received clothing, bedding, and toys so they can still enjoy Christmas amid...
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, breaks record low
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees, breaking the record low of 21 degrees set in 1989. According to the National Weather Service, the new record low is the the 21st time since March 1, 1937 that the daily high temperature was 32 degrees of less.
Free live Nativity at Point Hope United Methodist Church Christmas Eve
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Point Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a free Nativity event on Christmas Eve. The church is located at 3404 Turgot Lane. The display and petting zoo is open Saturday, from 1 p.m., until 3 p.m. Follow the sidewalk along either side of the...
'Snowing' in Charleston: Dad and son making the most out of artic cold front
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "Well when it's cold, we make snow." A Charleston dad and son decided to have some fun on this below freezing holiday weekend. Bradley O'Mara brought a white Christmas to the Palmetto state using a snow machine. O'Mara's son is indulging in the fun, shoveling...
Community rallies around family who loses everything in Johns Island house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s the season of giving and gratitude, but it’s in tragedy we learn just how valuable those around us truly are. For 13 years, Esperanza Ledezma lived in her home with her family, but a fire this past Tuesday night destroyed her home.
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Wife assaults husband at CHS for having 'indecent' photos in cell phone: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was arrested at Charleston International Airport after allegedly assaulting her husband on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Paula Barbour, 55, and her husband were traveling to South Carolina for a vacation. Barbour reportedly noticed her husband had indecent photos on his cell phone and confronted him.
Man sues MUSC after wife’s ‘fatal fall’ at hospital, lawsuit says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is suing a Lowcountry hospital after he says his wife died due to a bad fall at the facility. Julius McCullar says in the new lawsuit against the Medical University of South Carolina that his wife, Elizabeth, was being treated for other health complications prior to the fall.
Lanes closed on Septima Clark Parkway for crash involving pedestrian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Multiple lanes are closed on Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries, the Charleston Police Department shared just before 5 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is down to one lane on either side, police say. Officers are on...
Lowcountry church offering shelter from cold weather
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A church in the Lowcountry is opening its doors to those in need as temperatures drop this week. Sea Island Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will house those in need from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25. The church will also provide showers, breakfast and dinner. Volunteers […]
SC senator asks state to probe gun range after lawsuit, Live 5 Investigation
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As residents say their properties continue to be hit with bullets, a South Carolina senator is calling on the Hampton County Sheriff and the Yemassee Police Chief, as well as the state, to conduct a joint investigation into a Lowcountry gun range. In a letter...
Deputies: Man targeted Hispanic families in Dorchester Co. crime spree
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 21-year-old who was arrested after a Wednesday standoff now faces more charges in connection to a crime spree that deputies called racially motivated. Elleyon Adrian White is charged with four counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, four counts of first-degree...
Water main break on East Bay Street near Cumberland Street, units on scene
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are assisting with a water main break on East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. Charleston police advise finding an alternative route due to flooding, as temperatures can lead the water to ice.
Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas
FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
14-year-old injured after crashing vehicle into tree in Summerville Friday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A 14-year-old was injured after crashing a vehicle into a tree last Friday night, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials confirmed. SCHP confirmed the young driver crashed at the end of Bacons Bridge Road, crashing into a tree and almost landing on a home. The teen...
Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
