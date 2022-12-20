Read full article on original website
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Free rides Christmas Day at Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. It's CARTA's way of giving back to the community. "It's our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of their holiday by offering...
Free hot meals, clothing, & more at North Charleston Community Resource Center
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCVI) — On Dec. 26, the Community Resource Center at North Charleston will open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The resource center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane. Hot meals, winter clothing, baby necessities, transportation to night shelters and medical facilities will be provided.
Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees on Christmas Eve, breaks record low
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — At 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Downtown Charleston reached 20 degrees, breaking the record low of 21 degrees set in 1989. According to the National Weather Service, the new record low is the the 21st time since March 1, 1937 that the daily high temperature was 32 degrees of less.
Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas
FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
Water main break on East Bay Street near Cumberland Street, units on scene
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are assisting with a water main break on East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. Charleston police advise finding an alternative route due to flooding, as temperatures can lead the water to ice.
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
Mt. Pleasant firefighter scales USS Yorktown to propose to girlfriend
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The season of joy and celebration is taking on new meaning for one Mount Pleasant firefighter. Nick Putskey proposed to his girlfriend, Katey Young, a teacher at Westview Primary Elementary, Thursday afternoon surrounded by family and friends atop the USS Yorktown. “We’ve been on...
Mom loses everything in house fire; Salvation Army, C&B FD step up to provide for family
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Salvation Army and C&B Fire Department partnered together to ensure a mother and her children's necessities were met after a fire destroyed their home around midnight on Christmas Eve. The family received clothing, bedding, and toys so they can still enjoy Christmas amid...
Lanes closed on Septima Clark Parkway for crash involving pedestrian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Multiple lanes are closed on Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries, the Charleston Police Department shared just before 5 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is down to one lane on either side, police say. Officers are on...
Free live Nativity at Point Hope United Methodist Church Christmas Eve
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Point Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a free Nativity event on Christmas Eve. The church is located at 3404 Turgot Lane. The display and petting zoo is open Saturday, from 1 p.m., until 3 p.m. Follow the sidewalk along either side of the...
Wife assaults husband at CHS for having 'indecent' photos in cell phone: Report
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A woman was arrested at Charleston International Airport after allegedly assaulting her husband on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Paula Barbour, 55, and her husband were traveling to South Carolina for a vacation. Barbour reportedly noticed her husband had indecent photos on his cell phone and confronted him.
'Snowing' in Charleston: Dad and son making the most out of artic cold front
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — "Well when it's cold, we make snow." A Charleston dad and son decided to have some fun on this below freezing holiday weekend. Bradley O'Mara brought a white Christmas to the Palmetto state using a snow machine. O'Mara's son is indulging in the fun, shoveling...
Travel Alert: Flights to Charlotte Douglas Airport delayed due to high winds
A heads up if you're flying out of Charleston International Airport to Charlotte Douglas, all flights arriving at the Queen City are delayed until 1:30 p.m. Friday. CLT diverted a flight back to CHS earlier this morning.
Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
Community rallies around family who loses everything in Johns Island house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s the season of giving and gratitude, but it’s in tragedy we learn just how valuable those around us truly are. For 13 years, Esperanza Ledezma lived in her home with her family, but a fire this past Tuesday night destroyed her home.
Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
The Charleston Museum debuts a special exhibit to honor its upcoming 250th anniversary
HOLY CITY SINNER — The Charleston Museum has announced its 250th-anniversary exhibit, America’s First Museum: 250 Years of Collecting, Preserving, and Educating. The collection celebrates the natural and cultural history of the South Carolina Lowcountry and currently includes over 2.4 million objects. Part one of America’s First Museum:...
Holiday festivities: 'Follyday' faux ice skating rink, lights, vendors, and more
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Looking for holiday festivities this weekend? Check out Follyday Park's outdoor skating rink next to the beach from Christmas Eve until Christmas. It's a new tradition for Folly Beach. The faux skating rink is open on the 24th from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and 4 p.m. until 9.m. on Christmas day. The rink is located at 201 East Ashley Avenue across the street from Bert's Market.
