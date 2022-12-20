ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Folly Beach pier to open day after Christmas

FOLLY BEACH (WCIV) — The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) will open the reconstructed Edwin S. Taylor Folly Beach Fishing Pier on Monday, Dec. 26. The Folly Beach Pier closed to the public for a complete rebuilding project in October 2020, which was expected to take about 28 months. The new pier was finished ahead of schedule and will open the day after Christmas of 2022.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant firefighter scales USS Yorktown to propose to girlfriend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The season of joy and celebration is taking on new meaning for one Mount Pleasant firefighter. Nick Putskey proposed to his girlfriend, Katey Young, a teacher at Westview Primary Elementary, Thursday afternoon surrounded by family and friends atop the USS Yorktown. “We’ve been on...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Lanes closed on Septima Clark Parkway for crash involving pedestrian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Multiple lanes are closed on Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Avenue for a crash involving a pedestrian with serious injuries, the Charleston Police Department shared just before 5 p.m. on Friday. Traffic is down to one lane on either side, police say. Officers are on...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man shot in drive by shooting in Georgetown early Saturday morning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday morning around 1:15 a.m., the Georgetown Police Department responded to a call for a 'shots fired incident' on Prince Street and Alex Alford Street. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
abcnews4.com

Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Holiday festivities: 'Follyday' faux ice skating rink, lights, vendors, and more

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Looking for holiday festivities this weekend? Check out Follyday Park's outdoor skating rink next to the beach from Christmas Eve until Christmas. It's a new tradition for Folly Beach. The faux skating rink is open on the 24th from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and 4 p.m. until 9.m. on Christmas day. The rink is located at 201 East Ashley Avenue across the street from Bert's Market.
FOLLY BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy