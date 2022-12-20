Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Food Trucks gather at Finlay Park to feed those in need on Christmas Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of food trucks and community members gathered at Finlay Park on Christmas Eve morning to make sure those in need had a warm meal along with blankets, hats, and more as temperatures dropped to their lowest since 2015. "It's important because people need, some people...
WIS-TV
Places to find holiday lights in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is the holiday season and places around the Midlands are getting in the spirit with beautiful light displays. 1. Fireflies Holiday Lights is happening now until Dec. 31 from 6 - 9 p.m. on Sunday - Thursday and 6 -10 p.m. on Friday - Saturday.
WIS-TV
Merry Christmas from WIS
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From our family to yours, WIS wishes you a merry Christmas and happy holidays!. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline. Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app...
WIS-TV
Resources for the homeless during winter time
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Updated: Dec. 23,...
WIS-TV
Several outages reported in the Midlands
Cayce police's annual "Shop with a cop" Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. USC Football players give back to the community for the holidays. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks hand out food to homeless
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At least 10 University of South Carolina (USC) football players worked in the kitchen of a homeless shelter Thursday night. The Oliver Gospel Mission, located on Taylor Street for 134 years strong, is a faith-based shelter seeking to transform the lives of homeless men and women.
WIS-TV
Prisma Health offers tips on how to stay warm during winter
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health is sharing tips with residents in the Midlands on ways to stay warm as temperatures drop this winter season. Steve Shelton, an Emergency Physician from Prisma Health, says even though South Carolina does not get extremely cold weather very often, it is important to plan and be prepared.
WIS-TV
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
WIS-TV
Columbia looks to put up fencing around CPD after 2020 riot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia is taking steps to beef up security around its law enforcement infrastructure. The city is accepting bids for contractors to put up fencing at the Columbia Police Department headquarters, municipal court, and the city’s emergency operations center. The bidding opened in October and is...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
WIS-TV
Holiday shopping procrastinators come back in force amid inflation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Big crowds hit the stores on Friday to pick a few last-minute items, but if you headed out you may have noticed a slight hike in the prices. From food to gifts a local economist explains how inflation is impacting those last-minute buys. Joey Von Nessen,...
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
Preparing for cold weather in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Cold weather is expected to hit the Midlands causing concern for those on the roads and for those at home. A cautious outlook coming from SCDOT's Director or Strategic Communications, Ginny Jones. She says the agency has thousands of employees ready across the state incase of potentially dangerous conditions. She says crews are focusing preventative measures to the Upstate, but have them available across South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Aunty Courtney’s Shrimp & Grits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Courtney Garris, owner of Aunty Courtney’s, a catering company based in Columbia joined Billie Jean Shaw to show how you can make a quick and easy shrimp and grits breakfast. To season the shrimp, Courtney used her homemade seasoning mixture, seafood sauce, Quaker Oats traditional...
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
'They lost everything': Family faces loss of home, 2 sons days before Christmas
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A fire took everything from a family in Orangeburg, including two brothers. Now, a local pastor is trying to help. A nightmare holiday season for Kay Martin and her husband is unfolding as they grieve the loss of their sons following a house fire on Wednesday.
WIS-TV
City of Orangeburg opens warming center ahead of dangerous cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning the City of Orangeburg announced a warming center is being opened through the holiday weekend. Temperatures for Christmas weekend are forecast to drop into dangerously cold levels. It is on track to be the coldest Christmas since 1983 and a wind chill advisory was put into effect for Friday and part of Saturday.
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Midlands author releases Christmas love story novel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - “Falling In Love for Christmas,” is an urban fiction novel, with the main character, Wynter White, and her family living in Columbia, SC. Like many, the holidays are a little harder for Wynter, as she experienced an unexpected, life-changing loss on Christmas Eve many years ago.
WLOS.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
