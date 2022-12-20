Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
How to tip Amazon delivery drivers this holiday season
(NEXSTAR) — Just in time for the holiday season, Amazon’s extending its ‘Alexa, Thank My Driver’ program that lets you tip Amazon delivery drivers. The program launched earlier this month and was expected to come to a close after 1 million “thank you” $5 tips were given. However, as NBC News reports, that number was met in only one day.
Fox 59
Best Grinch Christmas tree decoration
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As one of Christmases most notable and lovable characters, the Grinch makes appearances on almost every kind of Christmas decoration imaginable. If you consider yourself a big fan and you’re looking to make your Christmas tree Grinch themed this year, one of the best Grinch decorations out there is the Hallmark How the Grinch Stole Christmas Ornament.
Fox 59
Best waterproof Bluetooth speaker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jamming out to your favorite tunes poolside or at the beach can take a good day and make it great. But if you want to do it, you need a durable and waterproof Bluetooth speaker. They can stand up to the elements, are battery powered and are capable of streaming songs from mobile devices so that you can rock out anywhere.
Comments / 0