Storm damage causes closures of area roads
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
Flooding starting to reduce in Greenfield, roads still closed
Rising waters have caused bridge closings in Greenfield.
Road Closures From Trees Down And Flooding
(Franklin County, MA) Roads are closing across the region as strong winds and heavy rain are causing trees to fall and streets to flood. Greenfield: Nash’s Mill Road and Colrain Street are both closed as of 12:50 p.m. Friday. Colrain: Christian Hill Road is closed, Jacksonville Road is down...
Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area
Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
Electrical fire due to tree on wires in Southampton
Part of College Highway in Southampton was closed Friday night due to a fire.
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Driver injured after crash on Pontoosic Road in Westfield
There was a one-car motor vehicle accident that occurred on Pontoosic Road in Westfield Saturday Night.
Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice. There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this...
19 people removed from home after fire on Christmas Eve
The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire at 155 Bay Street in Springfield Christmas Eve.
Smoke found in Southampton basement on Christmas Eve
The Southampton Fire Department was sent to a fire alarm activation with smoke in the basement on Saturday.
Crews working to restore power following Friday’s storm
(WGGB/WSHM) -- Work continues to restore power after thousands were left without electricity from Friday’s storm. As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Eversource reported 5,706 total outages, while National Grid reported over 5,100 total outages in the four western Massachusetts counties. Outages were also reported in Westfield and Holyoke. By...
Rollover crash causing delays on 91 North, South End Bridge
A rollover crash is causing heavy delays on I-91 North in Springfield.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Milk truck strikes multiple buildings in New Lebanon
NEW LEBANON, N.Y (NEWS10)- A tractor trailer carrying milk lost control this evening and struck two apartment buildings on Main Street in New Lebanon. The New York State Police state that initial report show no injuries to the driver or residents of the apartment buildings.
One injured in Springfield house fire
Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,918-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in West Springfield that sold for $285,000.
Three die in West Hartford car crash
It happened at 6:49 on Simsbury Road near Timberwood Road. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third occupant died at the hospital. No other information has been released.
