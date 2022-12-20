ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westernmassnews.com

Storm damage causes closures of area roads

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Fallen power lines across western Mass have caused many roads to close. West Springfield Police said that the northbound side of Riverdale Street is closed near Wayside Avenue until further notice because of a tree that has come down onto power lines. The Monson Police Department says 3...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Road Closures From Trees Down And Flooding

(Franklin County, MA) Roads are closing across the region as strong winds and heavy rain are causing trees to fall and streets to flood. Greenfield: Nash’s Mill Road and Colrain Street are both closed as of 12:50 p.m. Friday. Colrain: Christian Hill Road is closed, Jacksonville Road is down...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Multiple reports of storm damage, electrical outages in Berkshire area

Berkshire County — According to National Grid, due to a storm that hit the area overnight into the morning, as of 10:30 a.m. 106 electric customers are without power. Through its Facebook page, the Great Barrington Police Department is reporting that it anticipates power outages to go on throughout the day. The department asks that if you or someone you know is in need of a warm shelter call 413-528-0306.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews working to restore power following Friday’s storm

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Work continues to restore power after thousands were left without electricity from Friday’s storm. As of 8:30 a.m. Friday, Eversource reported 5,706 total outages, while National Grid reported over 5,100 total outages in the four western Massachusetts counties. Outages were also reported in Westfield and Holyoke. By...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

One injured in Springfield house fire

Springfield firefighters extinguished a fire in a home at 37 Notre Dame St. early Saturday morning. Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said one occupant was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The flames were contained to a small area of the home. The Springfield Arson and Bomb...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

