Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Toddler found wandering in Lafayette hotel, covered in feces
A toddler was found alone Tuesday wandering the hallways of a Lafayette hotel
Scott Police seek identity of suspect involved in two burglaries
The Scott Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in two burglaries.
Crowley police unit totaled in crash
A Crowley police unit was involved in an crash Tuesday morning in Rayne that left the vehicle totaled.
cenlanow.com
MISSING ELDERLY MAN: APD looking for 79-year-old suffering Alzheimer’s
The septuagenarian went missing at around 5pm on December 23rd, 2022, before he wandered off the family porch near Westwood in Alexandria, La. Mr. Bibbins was wearing a black and yellow jacket, with cuffed blue jeans, and brown boots. If you see have seen Bibbing or have any information regarding...
Mansura woman stabbed to death; son arrested
The 56-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday evening; after an investigation a warrant for second-degree murder was issued for her son
Train crashes into 18-wheeler in Port Barre
The Port Barre Police Department is currently at the scene of a train and 18-wheeler crash.
Baton Rouge woman convicted in Breaux Bridge man’s poisoning death gets life sentence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge woman who was convicted of her boyfriend’s poisoning death in 2015 was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday morning. On Friday, Dec. 16, Meshell Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder despite defense attorneys saying that there was not enough evidence to place the poison in […]
brproud.com
Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East
MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – Robert Wilson, 47, of Gloster, Miss. was killed while driving an 18-wheeler on I-10 East. The deadly accident took place around 8 p.m. in Iberville Parish. The 2009 International Prostar 113 was the only vehicle involved in this accident near milepost 136. LSP said that...
wbrz.com
18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead
MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
Lafayette Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
Louisiana man arrested with enough carfentanil to kill 9,500 people
A Louisiana man has been arrested after he was found to be in possession of enough carfentanil to potentially kill 9,500 people, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office (RPSO).
theadvocate.com
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
Home destroyed in late night house fire in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Randolph Street. Fire officials say the home was destroyed. When firefighters arrived, smoke was seen coming from the garage of the home. Firefighters entered the home and discovered the fire was spreading to the […]
NOLA.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
avoyellestoday.com
Keisha Lachney, 42, Cottonport
Funeral services for Mrs. Keisha Lynn Lachney will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Father Dan O, Connor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs....
cenlanow.com
Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.
brproud.com
Where Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will give out food before Christmas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will hold a food distribution at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The food bank will begin handing out food at 8 a.m. The food bank also will have three other mobile distribution sites this week.
Port Barre Police on scene of train crash; no injuries reported
Port Barre Police are currently on scene of a train crash involving an 18-wheeler on McCormick Drive, just off US 190.
