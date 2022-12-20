ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

brproud.com

Driver dies after 18-wheeler overturns on I-10 East

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

18-wheeler crash on I-10 Monday night leaves driver dead

MARINGOUIN - An 18-wheeler crashed and overturned on I-10 Monday evening, leaving its driver dead. Louisiana State Police said Robert Wilson, 47, was driving on I-10 around 8 p.m. Monday when, for unknown reasons, he veered off the road and into the woods, overturning the vehicle. Wilson was not restrained...
MARINGOUIN, LA
KLFY News 10

Home destroyed in late night house fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Fire Department responded to a house fire around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Randolph Street. Fire officials say the home was destroyed. When firefighters arrived, smoke was seen coming from the garage of the home. Firefighters entered the home and discovered the fire was spreading to the […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana

A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
avoyellestoday.com

Keisha Lachney, 42, Cottonport

Funeral services for Mrs. Keisha Lynn Lachney will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Father Dan O, Connor officiating. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mrs....
COTTONPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Avoyelles Parish Sheriff release arctic weather advisory

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Sheriff David L. Dauzat would like to notify everyone in Avoyelles Parish to prepare for the frigid conditions heading toward us. As you may know, the National Weather Service is predicting rain and a surge of arctic air with temperatures as low as 16 degrees arriving in Avoyelles on Thursday, December 22, 2022. As we know, these conditions are a recipe for dangerous icy roads, water outages, and power outages. Please plan ahead.

