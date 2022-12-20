ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Doctor Who teaser finds time and space for David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, and monsters

A just-released teaser for Doctor Who would seem to be copying the titular time traveler's TARDIS by containing more than is possible by the laws of physics. Though just a minute long, the footage features David Tennant's Doctor, Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, Neil Patrick Harris as whoever Neil Patrick Harris is playing, and, oh yes, monsters. Plus: a load of other stuff.
In 2022, Hollywood played itself to excess — but to what end?

It's a fitting question for 2022, which saw the release of several projects that turned their gaze inward. They ranged from luminous (Ethan Hawke's six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars) to polarizing (Babylon) to self-mythologizing (The Fabelmans) to downright solipsistic (Blonde). It's not as if Hollywood's need to interrogate itself...
The best Christmas movies on Peacock

Everyone is traveling for the holidays — but some of us won't make it any further than the living room couch. And if you're looking for something festive to keep you occupied while you're relaxing, take a gander at the offerings available on Peacock. It may be a new(ish)...
The Secret World of Alex Mack star Darris Love arrested on Christmas Eve

Former Nickelodeon star Darris Love was arrested on Christmas Eve, EW has confirmed. According to TMZ, the 42-year-old actor — best known for starring on The Secret World of Alex Mack in the '90s — had a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend in his Los Angeles home. She claimed he hit her in the back of her head during an argument, according to the site.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
Watch Sia give away $200,000 to Survivor 43 contestants

She's done it again. While Sia Kate Isobelle Furler may be an international pop superstar, she's also become famous for something else — giving lots and lots of money to contestants on her favorite TV show, Survivor. The tradition started back in 2016 after season 33, Survivor: Kaoh Rong,...
Studios can be sued over misleading movie trailers, judge rules in Ana de Armas fan suit

A lawsuit filed by a pair of disgruntled Ana de Armas fans over the 2019 rom-com Yesterday could have far-reaching ramifications for movie studios. On Tuesday a judge in California allowed parts of a lawsuit accusing Universal of false advertising to proceed, ruling that a movie trailer "constitutes commercial speech" and is not entitled to broad protection under the First Amendment.
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of electronic band Faithless, dies at 65

Maxi Jazz, a DJ and the lead singer of the hit electronic-dance band Faithless, died Dec. 23, the Associated Press reports. He was 65. His band members announced the frontman's death Saturday on social media, remembering him as "a man who changed our lives in so many ways." In their note, they said Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died peacefully in his sleep, but they did not provide further details about his cause of death.
Justified: City Primeval showrunners explain why Raylan Givens is back: 'We thought we were done'

A lot has changed in the seven years since Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) had his final showdown and left Harlan behind in the Justified series finale. And when the fan-favorite lawman returns in FX's highly anticipated new revival series, Justified: City Primeval, not only is he a new man, he's also brought to a new city and faces a new formidable opponent, one more challenging than his former foe Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).
