Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
What to Watch: Get ready to peel back the layers of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
It's a big weekend for movies, including Oscar contenders Women Talking, Babylon, and Living. Plus, Daniel Craig is back as detective Benoit Blanc in the highly anticipated sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. And Naomi Ackie portrays Whitney Houston in the biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. On the...
EW.com
Doctor Who teaser finds time and space for David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Neil Patrick Harris, and monsters
A just-released teaser for Doctor Who would seem to be copying the titular time traveler's TARDIS by containing more than is possible by the laws of physics. Though just a minute long, the footage features David Tennant's Doctor, Catherine Tate's Donna Noble, Neil Patrick Harris as whoever Neil Patrick Harris is playing, and, oh yes, monsters. Plus: a load of other stuff.
Doc Martin fans horrified as Martin Clunes left fighting for his life in horror car crash in final ever episode
DOC Martin fans were left horrified after Martin Clunes' titular character was left fighting for his life in a horror car crash in the final ever episode. The ITV series came to an end a few weeks ago, but fans were treated to one last hoorah with the Christmas Special.
EW.com
Margot Robbie on unnerving Babylon snake fight scene: 'Where's the closest hospital if I do get bit?'
Here's a scene Indiana Jones could never roll with: Director and writer Damien Chazelle's latest movie, Babylon, is chock-full of bonkers moments set amid the backdrop of old Hollywood, but one in particular, involving Margot Robbie's character, Nellie LaRoy, fighting a large rattlesnake with her bare hands, might take the cake.
Neil deGrasse Tyson reveals science secrets behind favorite TV & movie scenes from The Avengers to Game of Thrones
NEIL deGrasse Tyson has revealed some science secrets behind your favorite TV and movie scenes from The Avengers to Game of Thrones. The famous astrophysicist is best known for making science fun for people of all ages. One of the more controversial things he's accomplished is helping to decide that...
Here Is Who I Think Should Win Every Major 2023 Golden Globes Category
"And the Golden Globe goes to..."
EW.com
Watch Cinderella superfan Naomi Ackie find out Brandy is reprising role: 'That's gonna make me cry!'
ABC's production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella starring Brandy, and produced by Whitney Houston, had a profound impact on a lot of kids when it premiered in 1997. One such kid was Naomi Ackie, who recalls this being the first time she saw Houston on television and it inspiring her to become a performer.
EW.com
Yes, Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell, and Octavia Spencer really got Nickelback to cover a song from Spirited
Christmas has come early for fans of Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, and Will Ferrell's new holiday film, Spirited. The Deadpool actor revealed on Friday that he and his costars enlisted Nickelback to record a cover of the hit musical's song "Unredeemable" in celebration of it becoming the most-watched Apple TV+ movie ever.
EW.com
In 2022, Hollywood played itself to excess — but to what end?
It's a fitting question for 2022, which saw the release of several projects that turned their gaze inward. They ranged from luminous (Ethan Hawke's six-part documentary The Last Movie Stars) to polarizing (Babylon) to self-mythologizing (The Fabelmans) to downright solipsistic (Blonde). It's not as if Hollywood's need to interrogate itself...
EW.com
The best Christmas movies on Peacock
Everyone is traveling for the holidays — but some of us won't make it any further than the living room couch. And if you're looking for something festive to keep you occupied while you're relaxing, take a gander at the offerings available on Peacock. It may be a new(ish)...
EW.com
The Secret World of Alex Mack star Darris Love arrested on Christmas Eve
Former Nickelodeon star Darris Love was arrested on Christmas Eve, EW has confirmed. According to TMZ, the 42-year-old actor — best known for starring on The Secret World of Alex Mack in the '90s — had a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend in his Los Angeles home. She claimed he hit her in the back of her head during an argument, according to the site.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release. James Cameron’s digital extravaganza for 20th Century Studios has made $253.7 million domestically in its first 10 days of release, compared to $212.7 million in the same stretch for 2009′s first “Avatar,” which would go on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. While Cameron’s films like the “Avatar” original and “Titanic” tend to have serious legs at the box office, sequels tend to open big and decline quickly, complicating guesses on where the film will end up. Its second-weekend drop-off from the $134 million it made in its first was not precipitous, given the way blockbusters open. “This is James Cameron’s first $100 million opener,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore “For this movie to have opened that big and only dropped 58%, it shows it has staying power.”
EW.com
Daniel Craig still doesn't get why everyone loved Chris Evans' Knives Out sweater so much
As Detective Benoit Blanc, there's no mystery Daniel Craig can't solve… well, except for why on Earth his Knives Out costar Chris Evans' sweater became such a pop culture phenomenon. The actor, who returns as the Southern-drawled sleuth in the murder mystery's 2022 sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out...
EW.com
Outlander season 7 teaser reveals Starz drama will return next summer for super-sized story
The latest Droughtlander will come to an end in summer 2023. That's the big revelation from the new teaser for Outlander season 7, which Starz released on Friday just before Christmas. You can watch it above. Based on An Echo in the Bone, the seventh novel in the Outlander series...
EW.com
Watch Sia give away $200,000 to Survivor 43 contestants
She's done it again. While Sia Kate Isobelle Furler may be an international pop superstar, she's also become famous for something else — giving lots and lots of money to contestants on her favorite TV show, Survivor. The tradition started back in 2016 after season 33, Survivor: Kaoh Rong,...
EW.com
Studios can be sued over misleading movie trailers, judge rules in Ana de Armas fan suit
A lawsuit filed by a pair of disgruntled Ana de Armas fans over the 2019 rom-com Yesterday could have far-reaching ramifications for movie studios. On Tuesday a judge in California allowed parts of a lawsuit accusing Universal of false advertising to proceed, ruling that a movie trailer "constitutes commercial speech" and is not entitled to broad protection under the First Amendment.
EW.com
Maxi Jazz, lead singer of electronic band Faithless, dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, a DJ and the lead singer of the hit electronic-dance band Faithless, died Dec. 23, the Associated Press reports. He was 65. His band members announced the frontman's death Saturday on social media, remembering him as "a man who changed our lives in so many ways." In their note, they said Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died peacefully in his sleep, but they did not provide further details about his cause of death.
EW.com
Justified: City Primeval showrunners explain why Raylan Givens is back: 'We thought we were done'
A lot has changed in the seven years since Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) had his final showdown and left Harlan behind in the Justified series finale. And when the fan-favorite lawman returns in FX's highly anticipated new revival series, Justified: City Primeval, not only is he a new man, he's also brought to a new city and faces a new formidable opponent, one more challenging than his former foe Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins).
Comments / 0