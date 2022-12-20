Read full article on original website
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
"Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Nears $900 Million Globally, Boosted by International Ticket Sales
James Cameron and Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has generated $855 million in global ticket sales since its Dec. 16 release and is the fifth-highest-grossing film released in 2022. Domestically, the sequel snared an estimated $56 million during its second weekend in theaters, a 58% drop from its debut.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Needs a Strong Second Week at the Box Office
This weekend and the week afterward will go a long way in determining whether James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will have a dominant box-office run. The Disney movie is slated to be the first of four sequels to 2009's "Avatar," which is the highest-grossing film of all time.
