Newton Falls, OH

WFMJ.com

Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve

At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident" but the severity of the injuries...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in Liberty bar fight crashes car after police pursuit

A high-speed police chase that began in Girard ended with a crash in Liberty Township early Thursday. A Girard Police Officer says he tried to pull over a Chevy Impala traveling 55 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on Park Avenue after midnight. The officer says the car sped...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Car riddled with bullets at Youngstown gas station, one dead

Detectives are investigating a deadly overnight shooting on Youngstown’s Southside. An ambulance was dispatched to the Shell gas station on South and Samuel Avenues at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after a wounded man was found inside a bullet-riddled Chevy Cruze. Police say the victim, identified as a 26-year-old male,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend

Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
GIRARD, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Coroner IDs Youngstown double homicide victims

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office identified the two people that were shot to death inside a Cherry Hill Avenue home on Tuesday. The coroner reports that 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders were found deceased inside the home by a man on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to Youngstown's...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene

Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released. 
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

