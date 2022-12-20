Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Car flips over, crashes into pole in Youngstown Christmas Eve
At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on Verona Avenue in Youngstown Saturday night. Officials told 21 News that the car slid into a pole and flipped over around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Police sources describe this as an "injury accident" but the severity of the injuries...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Akron: Police
Akron police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed while crossing the street Thursday evening.
WFMJ.com
Suspect in Liberty bar fight crashes car after police pursuit
A high-speed police chase that began in Girard ended with a crash in Liberty Township early Thursday. A Girard Police Officer says he tried to pull over a Chevy Impala traveling 55 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on Park Avenue after midnight. The officer says the car sped...
Worker arrested after turning violent at office Christmas party in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – An Olmsted Falls, 37, man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 9 after he fought with coworkers and police during a Christmas party at Western Specialty Contractors, 5160 West 164th Street. The owner of Western Specialty, who was hosting the party for his employees,...
WFMJ.com
WATCH: Body camera video released of first responders rescuing Struthers fire victim
Body camera video has been released depicting first responders rescuing a 12-year-old girl from a house fire Wednesday night. Video shows first responders getting a ladder from a garage and climbing up to a second story window to rescue the 12-year-old victim. The video also depicts the homeowner lying on...
WFMJ.com
Car riddled with bullets at Youngstown gas station, one dead
Detectives are investigating a deadly overnight shooting on Youngstown’s Southside. An ambulance was dispatched to the Shell gas station on South and Samuel Avenues at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday after a wounded man was found inside a bullet-riddled Chevy Cruze. Police say the victim, identified as a 26-year-old male,...
Boardman police arrest 2 during investigation of thefts from vehicles
Police arrested two men during an investigation of several vehicles that had been ransacked in Boardman.
Thieves steal high-performance vehicles from Geauga County car dealership
Authorities in Geauga County are trying to identify a team of thieves who stole three high-performance vehicles from a local car dealership.
WFMJ.com
Police: Girard woman returning from bar runs into boyfriend
Police have charged a Girard woman who told officers she spent 7 hours playing pool and drinking in a bar before her car ran into her boyfriend as he was crossing the street near their East Howard Street home early Wednesday. Kierstyn Anderson, 31, was booked into the county jail...
explore venango
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
WFMJ.com
Coroner IDs Youngstown double homicide victims
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office identified the two people that were shot to death inside a Cherry Hill Avenue home on Tuesday. The coroner reports that 41-year-old Kimberly Kalasky and 51-year-old Joseph Sanders were found deceased inside the home by a man on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to Youngstown's...
Man arrested after leading Massillon police officers on high speed chase
MASSILLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after leading Massillon police on a high speed chase. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 3:13 a.m. on...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police: No sign of forced entry at West Side murder scene
Officers first to arrive at a murder scene on Youngstown's West Side said there were no signs of forced entry a the Cherry Hill Avenue home where two bodies were found inside. A police report obtained by 21 News says a man who came to the home at around 3 p.m. Tuesday to retrieve some belongings discovered the bodies of a 51-year-old male and a 41-year-old female.
Jogger hit, killed in Neshannock Township
NESHANNOCK, Pa. (KDKA) - Police said a driver hit and killed a man out jogging Friday morning in Lawrence County.Neshannock Township police said they were called to the intersection of Wilmington and Nesbitt roads just before 5 a.m. for a man laying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital in Youngstown and later died, police said. Investigators learned the 67-year-old had been jogging when Zachary Patrick's vehicle hit him. Patrick's vehicle left the road, hit a fire hydrant and ended up against a wall, police said.The road was shut down for about three hours while the Pennsylvania State Police's reconstruction unit and PennDOT investigated. While the investigation is ongoing, police said charges are pending.The victim's name was not released.
Grinch busted for trying to steal Christmas in Massillon
Wearing a jumpsuit and cuffs, the Grinch walked into court — his charges stemmed from attempting to steal Christmas for sport.
Ohio bus driver under the influence while driving kids: Police
A Solon City Schools bus driver was arrested on OVI charges after finishing her bus route Tuesday morning.
Report: Aggressive raccoon tries to attack pet in Columbiana
Police say a raccoon that tried to attack a dog and then charged officers had to be euthanized.
explore venango
Homeless Teen Faces Charges for Allegedly Trespassing in Sugarcreek Borough Garage
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A transient teen is behind bars after police discovered he had been staying in a Sugarcreek Borough converted garage apartment without permission. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Alex James Attleberger, listed as transient-Franklin, on Friday,...
