ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members are taking action after the sudden termination of the city’s municipal manager. On Monday, Amy Demboski says she was given the opportunity to either resign with a letter of recommendation or be terminated. On Tuesday she told Alaska’s News Source that she chose to be terminated because she did nothing wrong, and believes that Mayor Dave Bronson fired her in retaliation for sending him an email addressing serious code violations and a hostile work environment.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO