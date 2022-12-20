Viv's Fridge, the prepared meal service from Vivian Howard, opens in Raleigh

Chef Vivian Howard is expanding her prepared meal business, Viv's Fridge, to the Triangle, the North Carolina-based culinary star announced.

Driving the news: Howard said Monday she is putting smart fridges where customers can grab takeaway meals in Raleigh and New Bern.

Raleigh's Viv's Fridge is located at the Wine Authorities store at 211 E. Franklin Street and offers entrées and appetizers for holiday meals and gift-giving.

Items for sale include meals like sausage biscuits and rosemary gravy, a breakfast casserole, sweet potato and wintergreen chowder and a carrot cake.

Catch up quick: Earlier this year, Howard, of the PBS show "A Chef's Life," began placing the smart refrigerators in the Eastern North Carolina towns of Emerald Isle, Goldsboro and Kinston, the home of her restaurant Chef & the Farmer.

What's next: Howard will be at the Wine Authorities on Dec. 21 from 4-6pm sharing samples.