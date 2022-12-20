Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Gold drops over 1% after U.S. data lifts prolonged Fed hike hopes
(Reuters) - Gold prices dropped on Thursday after U.S. economic data showed the country's economy rebounded faster than previously estimated, boosting the dollar and potentially setting the Federal Reserve on a keener path to fight inflation. Spot gold dipped 1.5% to $1,786.19 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. ET (1842 GMT),...
Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline -Novak
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could offer some clues to the Federal Reserve rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.98 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
DOMINIC SANDBROOK: War, inflation and three Prime Ministers. Who knows what's coming next?
DOMINIC SANDBROOK: Today's headlines belong to Ukraine, energy, strikes and inflation. And tomorrow's? The only honest answer is that nobody knows.
kalkinemedia.com
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET
BEIJING, DEC 25 (REUTERS) - CHINA'S ZHEJIANG, A BIG INDUSTRIAL PROVINCE NEAR SHANGHAI, IS BATTLING AROUND A MILLION NEW DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS, A NUMBER EXPECTED TO DOUBLE IN THE DAYS AHEAD, THE PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT SAID ON SUNDAY. UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN. Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine. MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters)...
kalkinemedia.com
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
FACTBOX-Who could fill gap in Mexico's central bank board?
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in the coming days due to nominate a deputy governor for the Bank of Mexico, with board member Gerardo Esquivel's mandate expiring on Dec. 31. Following are some names floated by analysts as potential replacements if, as...
kalkinemedia.com
TABLE-Belgian December CPI +0.16% m/m, +10.35% y/y
23 Dec (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Index (base 2013=100) 128.21 127.92 127.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) +2.37% +0.23% +0.16% Yr/yr change (in pct) +12.27% +10.63% +10.35% Health index 127.92 127.44 127.89 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for travels abroad, air tickets, private rents, dairy products, heating oil and vegetables, while for fuels, electricity, fruit, natural gas, meat and alcoholic beverages, lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/ (Reporting by Elena Smirnova et Dina Kartit)
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments, Tenaz Energy
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments and Tenaz Energy, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * IAMGOLD Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$3.75 from C$2.50 * Loop Energy Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$2.5 from C$5 * Nano One Materials Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$6 from C$5 * Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to C$56 from C$51 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 23
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic tap, the Commerce Department is expected to report consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.8% jump in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index likely climbed 4.7% year-on-year in November after increasing 5.0% in October. Personal income likely edged up 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.7% rise in October. The University of Michigan's final December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 59.1. The Commerce Department is also set to report a 0.6% fall in orders for durable goods in November. Orders for non-defence capital goods, excluding aircraft, likely remained unchanged in November, after increasing 0.6% in the previous month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to allow the use of approved Coherus Biosciences Inc's experimental treatment based on China-only trials for patients with an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. Canada's GDP data is set for release. The country's economy is expected to have remained unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September. Brazil's IBGE is set to release the country's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index for December. It is expected to post a 0.52% rise in the month to mid-December. Mexico's trade balance data and economic activity data are expected. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
Bloomberg has no interest in acquiring Dow Jones or the Washington Post, spokesman says
Dec 25 (Reuters) - Bloomberg L.P. confirmed on Sunday that it has no interest in acquiring either Dow Jones or the Washington Post, a Bloomberg L.P. spokesman said in a. "There have been no conversations with anyone or either organization about an acquisition," spokesman Ty Trippet said in the tweet, which was retweeted by Michael Bloomberg.
kalkinemedia.com
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Nigeria to restructure central bank's $53 bln loan to long-term debt
ABUJA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria will restructure a total of 23.7 trillion naira ($53 billion) short-term loan due to its central bank to 40-year debt at 9% interest, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a letter to parliament seeking approval for the transaction. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by James Macharia Chege)
kalkinemedia.com
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
(Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for another two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be in a "serious recession" in 2023 and consumer demand will be lower.
kalkinemedia.com
Tokyo Rope Mfg Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 1.22% Of Shares Worth 300 Million Yen
* TOKYO ROPE MFG CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.22% OF SHARES WORTH 300 MILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he 'works in business'
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism on Saturday for seeming out of touch with ordinary people when he asked a homeless man at a charity whether he "worked in business" and wanted to get into the finance industry. Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC
(Adds background on subvariants) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The highly contagious Omicron subvariant XBB jumped 18% in national dominance and more than 50% of COVID-19 cases in the Northeast, coinciding with holiday travel for millions of Americans. In the week ended Dec. 24, XBB was estimated to account for 18.3%...
kalkinemedia.com
Auris Minerals Regains Controlling Stake In Advanced Morck Well And Doolgunna Projects
* REGAINS CONTROLLING STAKE IN ADVANCED MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS IN BRYAH BASIN. * WILL RESUME AN 80% INTEREST IN MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS FOLLOWING FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM SANDFIRE RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Comments / 0