Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest
WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
Thelma Jean Goodwin
March 10, 1948 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 74) Thelma Jean Goodwin, 74, of Bemidji, MN passed away on December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born in Cass Lake, Minnesota to Clifford and Frances (Smith) Jones on March 10, 1948. Thelma was a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Wolf Clan, and was a ceremonial pipe carrier. She lived in various places in Minnesota while growing up. Thelma graduated from High School in Minneapolis and later graduated from Augsburg College and Bemidji State University with a double major in Social Studies and Political Science. She worked as a financial aid worker for Beltrami County HHS. Thelma loved going to the casinos, watching the Minnesota Vikings, spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing back gammon and road trips.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
