March 10, 1948 ~ December 18, 2022 (age 74) Thelma Jean Goodwin, 74, of Bemidji, MN passed away on December 18, 2022, at her home. She was born in Cass Lake, Minnesota to Clifford and Frances (Smith) Jones on March 10, 1948. Thelma was a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, Wolf Clan, and was a ceremonial pipe carrier. She lived in various places in Minnesota while growing up. Thelma graduated from High School in Minneapolis and later graduated from Augsburg College and Bemidji State University with a double major in Social Studies and Political Science. She worked as a financial aid worker for Beltrami County HHS. Thelma loved going to the casinos, watching the Minnesota Vikings, spending time with family, friends, and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing back gammon and road trips.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO