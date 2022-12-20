Read full article on original website
Kentucky Basketball Report Card Heading Into SEC Play
Kentucky basketball has concluded its slew of games against non-Power Five opponents, ending the first chapter of the 2022-23 regular season with a polarizing 88-68 victory over Florida A&M on Wednesday. The Wildcats will enter SEC play with an 8-3 record, having mostly squashed their ...
aseaofblue.com
Florida A&M coach thought UK was more effective without Sahvir Wheeler in the game
The Kentucky Wildcats got back in the win column on Wednesday night as they defeated Florida A&M 88-68 in Rupp Arena. It was a huge night for Cason Wallace as he poured in 27 points, 9 assists, 4 steals, and was 5/6 from three. Down the stretch of the second...
dicksonpost.com
The Dickson-based backstory of a basketball legend
Back when Dickson County was just getting started, in the early days, there were no towns to speak of other than the county seat of Charlotte. There was also a small village just north of Charlotte that had sprung up near an iron furnace that had been established decades earlier.
WKYT 27
Over 41,000 Kentucky homes without power according to Governor Beshear
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 41,000 Kentucky homes are without power, according to Governor Beshear. Most of downtown Lexington is without power. We are also aware of an outage in Richmond. We cannot confirm that the outages are weather-related at this time. This story is developing.
WKYT 27
Thousands lose power across central Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
wymt.com
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
kyweathercenter.com
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
fox56news.com
Update on road conditions in Lexington
Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
WTVQ
Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
fox56news.com
Man found dead in car in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
WKYT 27
State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
Body found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago ID'd as missing Columbus woman
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. — A body that was found in Kentucky more than 30 years ago has been identified as a Columbus woman. Kentucky State Police announced the woman who was found on the side of a road in 1988 was identified as Linda Bennett. In May of that...
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
