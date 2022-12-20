ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dicksonpost.com

The Dickson-based backstory of a basketball legend

Back when Dickson County was just getting started, in the early days, there were no towns to speak of other than the county seat of Charlotte. There was also a small village just north of Charlotte that had sprung up near an iron furnace that had been established decades earlier.
DICKSON, TN
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
kyweathercenter.com

First Call For Monday Snowfall

Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Update on road conditions in Lexington

Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Gov. Beshear said it's too dangerous to be driving unless absolutely necessary. Anders Nelson leaving UK volleyball staff for Vanderbilt. Kentucky volleyball. Dec. 23: Self-care, Dunkin Donuts, and Australia …. Here are five things you need to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown Police Department arrests, interrogates ‘Jack Frost’

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police have captured the man accused of causing frost, ice, snow and freezing cold across Kentucky…Jack Frost himself!. Frost is under interrogation at the moment, and police say they’ve offered him a deal for early release — if he leaves town after Christmas.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Man found dead in car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was found dead in his car in Lexington. Lexington police told FOX 56 the man was found dead on Wednesday in a vehicle near East Seventh Street. In a Facebook post, the Catholic Action Center announced the death of a man, named...
LEXINGTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove

A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
OAK GROVE, KY
k105.com

Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school

An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
RICHMOND, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier

A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

State moves to permanently remove children from facility where Lexington boy died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services announced its intent to permanently remove children from Uspiritus-Brooklawn, a Jefferson County psychiatric residential treatment facility, on Thursday. The decision was made following an investigation into the death of seven-year-old Ja’Ceon Terry on July 17 while at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's

Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Dec. 20: A drop in savings, new British money, and …. Here are five things to know...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
LEXINGTON, KY

