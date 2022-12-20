ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
Football World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Tom Brady Leaked Conversation

On Friday, Antonio Brown released more private messages he previously exchanged with his former friend/teammate Tom Brady. Brown has shared several previous conversations with Brady on social media over the past few months — most of the time in an attempt to paint Brady in a bad light. But...
Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC

Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Alabama Offensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination

After several years at Alabama, former four-star offensive lineman Amari Kight entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2022 regular season. Today, he announced his destination. Taking to Instagram, Kight announced that he has committed to UCF and is joining the Knights. 247Sports reported that Alabama's rival Auburn...
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

College football bowl season is fully upon us. Friday's Christmas Eve Eve features two bowl games: the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl between Louisiana-Houston and Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl between Wake Forest-Missouri. The Independence Bowl will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Shreveport's Independence Stadium. The Cougars are a touchdown...
Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen well short of expectations so far this season, but former coach Bruce Arians is not adjusting those expectations one bit. In an interview with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Arians offered a bullish outlook on the rest of the Buccaneers’ season. He confidently predicted that the team... The post Bruce Arians has bold prediction for Buccaneers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The biggest reason the Eagles blew it in Dallas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Miles Sanders knew what was coming and he opted to just get it over with. Still in full uniform and standing by his locker, Sanders took ownership for his major blunder on Saturday afternoon in the Eagles’ 40-34 loss to the Cowboys. “Fumbled. Gotta hold...
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today

The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
Packers Reportedly Reached Massive Contract Agreement With Star Player

The Green Bay Packers can sometimes be accused of being stingy with free agents. But not when it comes to their offensive linemen. Not anymore at least. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to a contract extension for star guard Elgton Jenkins. Per the report, it's a four-year deal worth $68 million in base value and a maximum value of $74 million.
Football World Reacts To D.J. Uiagalelei's Transfer Decision

It's official: D.J. Uiagalelei is transferring to Oregon State. The former Clemson quarterback announced the news on Twitter this Saturday. Uiagalelei had an inconsistent season at Clemson this fall, completing 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. When it comes to Uiagalelei's potential,...
Top Alabama Assistant Reportedly Leaving For New Job

Alabama will reportedly lose an assistant coach after the Sugar Bowl. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, North Texas is hiring Drew Svoboda as its associate head coach and special teams coordinator. He served as Nick Saban's special assistant this year after joining the Crimson Tide as a special teams coordinator and tight ends coach in 2021.
Panthers Claimed Player Off Waivers - But He Never Showed Up

The Carolina Panthers picked up cornerback Justin Layne off waivers earlier this week. Layne never reported to the Panthers' facilities, per team insider Joe Person. The team placed him on the reserve/did not report list on Friday, bringing their roster to 51 players. Layne was released by the Steelers prior...
