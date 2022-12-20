Psst, the Everlane Winter Clearance Sale Starts Soon—& Sale Prices Are Up to 60 Percent Off

Drop everything you’re doing, because this winter's Everlane sale has got slashed prices so you can refresh your favorite winter essentials.

Starting Wednesday, December 21, the clothing company is blessing customers with an up-to-60 percent discount on markdowns, which means you can get your hands on best-selling accessories and outerwear for a fraction of the price. And the sale extends through January 1. (Can't wait to score that Oversized Blazer or ballet flat before it sells out? Through December 20, Everlane is offering 20 percent off when you spend $250, and throwing in free expedited shipping through December 20th—that's their shipping cutoff date for receiving items by Christmas.)

Everlane

The winter sale includes must-have pieces—like The Track Half-Zip ( $78 ; $40) and coordinating The Track Jogger ( $78 ; from $23) and Oversized Crew ( $68; $35)—all of which can be thrown on for a run around the neighborhood or bounding over to the bagel shop.

If you need something warmer, the ReNew Teddy Bomber ($88; $19) is ideal for layering and comes in three neutrals.

Oh, and if you’re looking for cashmere, there are loads of scarves , bandanas and sweaters on sale. In addition to the Cashmere Beanie ( $75 ; $37), there’s also the Alpaca Beanie ( $60 ; $45), which comes in four different options: horizon blue, lemon, tapenade heather, dark charcoal and light grey heather. *Adds one of each color to cart, for everyone on our list*

Well, what are you waiting for? The clock is ticking, and these discounts won’t last forever.

