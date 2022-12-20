ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Ford Partners with Illinois Software Firm to Simplify Buying Experience

By Jake Bekemeyer
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEuKN_0joyFx7q00
To simplify the consumer automobile purchasing experience, Ford has teamed with CDK Global. // Stock Photo

CDK Global Inc., an Illinois-based automotive retail software provider has joined Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn to assist sales and service personnel in providing customers with the most accurate vehicle availability, pricing packages, features, and options when buying a Ford or Lincoln.

“The CDK Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup API leverages vehicle build data directly from the manufacturer and helps ensure those involved in the sales and service processes have the most accurate information possible to help create a seamless, transparent consumer experience,” says Mahesh Shah, chief product and technology officer at CDK Global.

Shah says incorporating OEM data helps ensure that information in the API on Ford and Lincoln vehicles is accurate, further enabling a simplified retail experience for consumers. Manufacturer build data includes VIN-specific data — such as vehicle descriptions, additional features, and MSRP value — to expedite valuation workflows and optimize marketing efforts.

“Integrating this data with the CDK Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup API helps to lay a foundation of trust and transparency for an enhanced sales or service experience for consumers at multiple touchpoints, including loan submissions, online vehicle listings, and insurance appraisals,” Shah says.

For more information about the Advanced Vehicle Lookup API and to request availability, click here.

The post Ford Partners with Illinois Software Firm to Simplify Buying Experience appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DBusiness Magazine

Michigan Grant Allows Carhartt to Expand, Create New Jobs

Carhartt, a Dearborn manufacturer of premium work wear, is expanding its operation with support from a $937,500 Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant expected to generate a capital investment of […] The post Michigan Grant Allows Carhartt to Expand, Create New Jobs appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DEARBORN, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Home Builder’s Association Presents 2022 Awards for Design, Leadership, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Home Builder’s Association Presents 2022 Awards for Design, Leadership, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Spruce Power Shifts to Clean Energy Solutions Firm

Houston-based Spruce Power, formerly known as XL Fleet and a distributor of solar energy assets across the U.S., today announced completion of its strategic transformation to a clean energy solutions […] The post Spruce Power Shifts to Clean Energy Solutions Firm appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
NOVI, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Equature in Southfield Releases Automated Transcription Service for Public Safety Agencies

Southfield-based Equature has released an automated transcription service that is built directly into its recording software. The service automatically transcribes all audio captured by its recording system and aligns it […] The post Equature in Southfield Releases Automated Transcription Service for Public Safety Agencies appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
DBusiness Magazine

The Accidental Entrepreneur

As the founder and CEO of the wellness brand Body Complete RX, Samia Gore is a successful entrepreneur. But she’s the first to admit it took longer than usual to […] The post The Accidental Entrepreneur appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Daily Update: Barron Industries in Oxford Increases Capacity to Replenish Military Stockpiles, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Barron Industries in Oxford Increases Capacity to Replenish Military Stockpiles, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
261
Followers
354
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy