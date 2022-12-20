Ford Partners with Illinois Software Firm to Simplify Buying Experience

CDK Global Inc., an Illinois-based automotive retail software provider has joined Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn to assist sales and service personnel in providing customers with the most accurate vehicle availability, pricing packages, features, and options when buying a Ford or Lincoln.

“The CDK Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup API leverages vehicle build data directly from the manufacturer and helps ensure those involved in the sales and service processes have the most accurate information possible to help create a seamless, transparent consumer experience,” says Mahesh Shah, chief product and technology officer at CDK Global.

Shah says incorporating OEM data helps ensure that information in the API on Ford and Lincoln vehicles is accurate, further enabling a simplified retail experience for consumers. Manufacturer build data includes VIN-specific data — such as vehicle descriptions, additional features, and MSRP value — to expedite valuation workflows and optimize marketing efforts.

“Integrating this data with the CDK Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup API helps to lay a foundation of trust and transparency for an enhanced sales or service experience for consumers at multiple touchpoints, including loan submissions, online vehicle listings, and insurance appraisals,” Shah says.

