Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender's Live-Action Series Gets Netflix Update
Avatar The Last Airbender is set to make a splash on Netflix, with the streaming service set to release a new live-action adaptation that will revisit the story of Aang, Sokka, Katara, and the other benders that arrived thanks to the Nickelodeon animated series. With Avatar Studios working on new animated projects that should begin in 2025, footage has yet to arrive for this upcoming television series, though Netflix might be hinting that things are getting ready to change on that front.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
"Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend
ComicBook
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
ComicBook
Jeff Garlin Cast in New TV Series After Controversial The Goldbergs Exit
Jeff Garlin has officially landed a new role in a television series, following his controversial exit from ABC's The Goldbergs late last year. According to new reports, Garlin has been cast in the fourth and final season of the Netflix sitcom Never Have I Ever. Garlin will reportedly portray Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Devi's grandmother, Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty), reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever. This is Garlin's first casting since he exited his nine-season stint as Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs, following an internal investigation into allegations of on-set misconduct.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Post Credit Scene Revealed
The Witcher: Blood Origin gives fans a front-row seat to some of the biggest turning points in the world's history, but it also plants some interesting seeds that will flourish sooner than you think in the main series timeline. One of the most intriguing examples of this takes place in the post-credit scene for Blood Origin, and we're here to break it all down for you and why it might interest you. Now, spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin's post-credit scene, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained
The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally out and available to stream on Netflix, and contained within are new revelations about Witchers, the identity of the prototype Witcher, and how the universe as we know it was ultimately shaped. For those who have watched Blood Origin (or are just curious), the final episode packs a lot into its just shy of 40-minute runtime. We're here to break everything that happened in that epic finale down for you, but obviously, huge spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship Will Be at Zero in New Movie
Hugh Jackman says that he and Ryan Reynolds' hero won't be seeing eye to eye in Deadpool 3. The Empire Film Podcast spoke to the Wolverine actor about his relationship with The Merc With A Mouth in the upcoming MCU movie. A lot of people might expect Logan and Wade to play nice because of the actors' famous friendship. But, Jackman is saying that they will kind of hate each other in this one. If you think about it, Wolverine has never really been one to tolerate a ton of shenanigans in his comic book history. Adding Deadpool to his general vibe would probably produce some fireworks on the big screen. If the X-Men star is to be believed, that's exactly what fans are going to get with Deadpool 3. Check out what he had to say right here!
ComicBook
Surprise, Twitter Users Hate Elon Musk's Latest Big Change
Most Twitter users hate the multitude of new changes to the app. This week, the braintrust of the company, led by Elon Musk, implemented a change that made views on tweets visible. Now, it seems like a strange choice from the word go. But, upon digging a little bit deeper, you can see some of the reasoning here. When people pen a silly take or just one that gains a bunch of attention, sometimes that engagement doesn't translate to likes. This somehow addresses that problem. For multiple critics, scholars, and experts, this is another way for the Twitter app or page to hold metrics over users heads.
ComicBook
Community Movie: Dan Harmon Reveals What WON'T Be In It
Dan Harmon has become a legend in the entertainment world, not just thanks to his brainchild of Rick And Morty, which has become one of Adult Swim's biggest original animated series, but also thanks to his fan-favorite series, Community. Though Community came to an end in 2014, resurrected on Yahoo for its sixth and final season, the love surrounding the series has refused to die down. A long-running joke in the series was the idea of "Six Seasons and a Movie", with the latter recently confirmed. Now, in a new interview, Harmon has detailed some elements that won't be making a return with the community college class.
ComicBook
John Wick 4: New Look at Keanu Reeves Revealed
Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth John Wick film and fans are super excited to see what happens to the fan favorite character next. John Wick: Chapter 4 has already dropped a new trailer that showed off so many new things including the first look at IT star Bill Skarsgard's introduction to the franchise. Not much is known about the sequel other than what we've seen in the trailer, but it's sure to be a wild ride. Entertainment Weekly released a new look at John Wick 4 today, and it shows Keanu Reeves getting into a scuffle with an antagonist in the film. You can check it out below!
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Recruits Nickelback to Sing Fan-Favorite Spirited Song
The holidays are officially upon us, and there's absolutely no shortage of festive movies and television shows to get fans into the spirit. One of the most recent entries into that field is Spirited, a musical comedy that debuted on Apple TV+ earlier this fall, and provides an updated take on the mythos of A Christmas Carol. Along the way, Spirited offers quite a few original songs — and it looks like one is getting remixed in a major way. Ryan Reynolds, who stars in the film, recently debuted a new official version of the song "Unredeemable." The caveat is that it is performed by one of the most polarizing — and in the eyes of some, maybe "unredeemable" bands in recent years — Nickelback.
ComicBook
Move Over Venompool, Carnagepool Is Coming Soon
Marvel fans thought Venompool was a beast (and to be fair he absolutely is), but they aren't nearly prepared for the chaos of Carnagepool. Those who have been keeping up with Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra) and artist Martin Coccolo's (Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War) Deadpool series know that he was sent to take down one of Marvel's biggest villains, and something has been growing inside of him. Marvel's March 2023 solicits give fans a preview of what that is, and it is none other than Carnage, who is now looking to make his way out, regardless of what that means for Deadpool.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist
The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!. A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.
ComicBook
Netflix Will End Password Sharing in 2023
Netflix will end password sharing starting next year. In the Wall Street Journal, a report indicates that the company plans to do away with the practice for good. A challenge for Netflix moving forward will be figuring out if they can even enact these changes without drawing the ire of longtime users. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have enjoyed the benefits of increased viewing habits at home. But, a lot of those view that end up in press releases come from people looping in their relatives. One possible solution floated by insiders says that tracking IP addresses, login location and account activity could all be on the table at some point. It's hard to see how any of the above changes doesn't trigger an immediate outcry from fans. They have been helping keep the streaming giant afloat and could perceive the pushback as a signal to look elsewhere for content.
ComicBook
Reacher Star Alan Ritchson Celebrates Holidays With New Season 2 Video
Amazon Prime premiered their Jack Reacher series, Reacher, last year and it was an absolute hit for fans and the streaming service alike. Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character taking over from Tom Cruise in the film franchise. The series recently began filming season two of the series and have been posting some cool behind-the-scenes looks. Now, they have posted a video of Ritchson wishing their fans a happy holiday. You can check out the video from the set of Reacher below!
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Weighs in on Deadpool as a Christmas Movie
As it turns out, Deadpool may be the next Christmas classic. While franchise lead Ryan Reynolds isn't confirming the genre shift himself, he's pointing towards the guidance of K-pop sensation and Twitter heartthrob Bang Chan. Throughout the day Saturday, Reynolds reminded those following him on Twitter Chan was watching Deadpool and suggesting the picture is, in fact, a Christmas movie.
ComicBook
Ronan Vibert, Saving Mr. Banks and The Borgias Actor, Dead at 58
Ronan Vibert, a film and television actor notable for a four decade career on the big and small screen, has died. Deadline brings word of his passing, with Vibert's management confirming he passed away on Thursday, December 22 "after a short illness," he is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.
Comments / 0