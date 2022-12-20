Netflix will end password sharing starting next year. In the Wall Street Journal, a report indicates that the company plans to do away with the practice for good. A challenge for Netflix moving forward will be figuring out if they can even enact these changes without drawing the ire of longtime users. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have enjoyed the benefits of increased viewing habits at home. But, a lot of those view that end up in press releases come from people looping in their relatives. One possible solution floated by insiders says that tracking IP addresses, login location and account activity could all be on the table at some point. It's hard to see how any of the above changes doesn't trigger an immediate outcry from fans. They have been helping keep the streaming giant afloat and could perceive the pushback as a signal to look elsewhere for content.

3 DAYS AGO