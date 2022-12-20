Read full article on original website
Gal Gadot Reportedly Returning for Fast & Furious 10
The Fast & Furious family might be joined by a familiar face when Fast X debuts in theaters next year. According to a new report from The Direct, Gal Gadot is believed to return in the upcoming tenth film in the mainline franchise. It is unclear at this point exactly how she will return, as her original Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6 character, Gisele Yashar, seemingly died onscreen while trying to save her boyfriend, Han Lue (Sung Kang). Gadot potentially appearing in Fast X is interesting, both considering her character's previous fate, and the fact that her Justice League co-star, Jason Momoa, is already making his franchise debut in the film. She was initially expected to reprise her role in flashback scenes in Furious 7, but those were ultimately cut from the film.
Christopher McQuarrie Responds to Suggestion He Direct New Superman Movie
Christopher McQuarrie is currently busy directing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which will mark the fourth film he has helmed in the franchise. The director is also expected to make the eighth installment, but some fans are eager to see what he will make next. There have been rumors over the years that he wanted to make a Superman movie, and for that brief period after the release of Black Adam when fans thought Henry Cavill was coming back to the role, McQuarrie's name was tossed around as a potential director. However, Cavill is officially out and James Gunn is currently writing a Superman script. Recently, someone on Twitter suggested McQuarrie direct Gunn's new movie, and the director had a great response.
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
John Wick 4: New Look at Keanu Reeves Revealed
Lionsgate is getting ready to release the fourth John Wick film and fans are super excited to see what happens to the fan favorite character next. John Wick: Chapter 4 has already dropped a new trailer that showed off so many new things including the first look at IT star Bill Skarsgard's introduction to the franchise. Not much is known about the sequel other than what we've seen in the trailer, but it's sure to be a wild ride. Entertainment Weekly released a new look at John Wick 4 today, and it shows Keanu Reeves getting into a scuffle with an antagonist in the film. You can check it out below!
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
The Sentry: Who Is Marvel's Superman-Like Character and Where Did He Come From
Marvel Studios is preparing to introduce fans to a plethora of new characters for the first time in Phase Five and Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We already know that the Fantastic Four and Wolverine will be appearing in Phase Five, and we'll also be introduced to iconic Marvel team the Thunderbolts. Thunderbolts is rumored to feature the Squadron Supreme including The Sentry, who is also rumored to have his own project in some form of development. The Sentry has all of the powers of Superman and then some. But if you really want to know who the character is, then we got your back.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine and Deadpool's Relationship Will Be at Zero in New Movie
Hugh Jackman says that he and Ryan Reynolds' hero won't be seeing eye to eye in Deadpool 3. The Empire Film Podcast spoke to the Wolverine actor about his relationship with The Merc With A Mouth in the upcoming MCU movie. A lot of people might expect Logan and Wade to play nice because of the actors' famous friendship. But, Jackman is saying that they will kind of hate each other in this one. If you think about it, Wolverine has never really been one to tolerate a ton of shenanigans in his comic book history. Adding Deadpool to his general vibe would probably produce some fireworks on the big screen. If the X-Men star is to be believed, that's exactly what fans are going to get with Deadpool 3. Check out what he had to say right here!
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
Former President Barack Obama Reveals List of Favorite 2022 Movies
As we come to the end of the year, movie fans are reflecting on their favorite movies of the year, which even includes former president Barack Obama also looking back at his favorite films from 2022. Like many year-end lists, Obama included the crowd-pleasing Top Gun: Maverick and the multiverse-spanning Everything Everywhere All at Once, which sit at 96% and 95% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. Also populating the list are historical films like The Woman King and Till, along with a number of independent dramas. You can check out the full list of his favorite films below.
DC Studios' James Gunn Shares Christmas Photos
New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is wishing the DC Universe a Merry Christmas! The prolific filmmaker has only been in his new job for a few weeks, but has continuously kept fans updated on all of the DCU happenings through his personal Twitter account. Whether he's teasing the announcement of new DC projects in January or addressing controversial changes such as no Wonder Woman 3 or Henry Cavill returning as Superman, it's been a busy tenure for sure. However, Gunn is staying positively upbeat, especially during the holidays, and he's sharing some of that Christmas joy with his Twitter followers in new holiday photos.
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on "DC Drama" Amid James Gunn's Recasting & Changes
There's been no shortage of speculation about the future of the DC Universe, with James Gunn and Peter Safran teasing elements of their new plans as co-CEOs of DC Studios. The duo's new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters is already including a major recast, with plans to reboot Superman with a new, younger actor going forward, begging the question of what other existing characters could get recast in the process. Shazam! star Zachary Levi is the latest to weigh in on that speculation, assuring fans that although he's unsure exactly what the future holds, he has faith in Gunn and Safran's overall plans. This comes after Levi had previously responded to tweets from fans suggesting that he was being recast, with the actor responding "Oooh, I really wouldn't go believing everything you see on the internet... We all Gucci."
HBO Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Two Seasons
Yet another series has been cancelled at HBO. On Thursday, it was announced that Back On the Record with Bob Costas will be ending after two seasons. The series is a four-episodes-per-year interview series featuring Costas in in-depth conversations with sports, entertainment and pop culture figures. It was the third show that Costas has had with HBO, following On The Record with Bob Costas (2001-2004) and Costas Now (2005-2009).
Thunderbolts Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Sentry for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The studio has already released some amazing first looks at both projects, but it seems as if fans might be more excited for another Phase Five offering. Marvel will release a live-action adaptation of their classic Thunderbolts team, but it will feature a very different lineup than the comics. Just yesterday it was rumored that Sentry would be getting his own project, and the character has been rumored to appear in Thunderbolts for quite sometime. Now, one artist is imagining Ryan Gosling as the character who could possibly take on the Thunderbolts in the MCU.
New Scream VI Poster Released
It may be Christmas, but that doesn't mean horror fans can't have fun, too. With Scream VI only a few months away, we've been seeing some exciting content from the upcoming installment of the beloved franchise. A new trailer teased the movie's move to New York, and fans are already concerned about their favorite characters. Today, the official Scream accounts on social media shared a new poster just for the holidays.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Post Credit Scene Revealed
The Witcher: Blood Origin gives fans a front-row seat to some of the biggest turning points in the world's history, but it also plants some interesting seeds that will flourish sooner than you think in the main series timeline. One of the most intriguing examples of this takes place in the post-credit scene for Blood Origin, and we're here to break it all down for you and why it might interest you. Now, spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin's post-credit scene, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
The Witcher: Blood Origin Ending Explained
The Witcher: Blood Origin is finally out and available to stream on Netflix, and contained within are new revelations about Witchers, the identity of the prototype Witcher, and how the universe as we know it was ultimately shaped. For those who have watched Blood Origin (or are just curious), the final episode packs a lot into its just shy of 40-minute runtime. We're here to break everything that happened in that epic finale down for you, but obviously, huge spoilers are incoming for The Witcher: Blood Origin, so if you haven't finished the series yet you've been warned.
Back to the Future Addresses Reports of Animated Series Reboot
The Back to the Future franchise is an iconic brand that has failed to earn a major revival like other properties from the '80s, but don't get your hopes up about the concept making a return anytime soon, especially with the franchise's Twitter account debunking that an animated reboot was on the way. It's hard to imagine Back to the Future ever making a comeback without franchise staples Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, though an animated series would understandably make it much easier for them to take part in as opposed to a full-blown live-action adventure.
