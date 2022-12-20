Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 'Scuba Claus' takes a dive to greet visitors at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium. Scuba Claus will make his last visit to the aquarium at 1 pm on Christmas Eve, December 24.2. New boutique hotel checks into revitalized River Walk destination. The Element by Westin is now open, joining the recently completed AC by Marriott at 111 Soledad St. in downtown San Antonio.3. Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue. Willie Nelson will play with ZZ Top at Whitewater Ampitheater in April 2023.4. San Antonio breaks ground on World Heritage Center, the new gateway to the missions. Construction began this month on San Antonio's new World Heritage Center and is due for completion in 2024.5. San Antonio sees biggest drop in home sales in years, but prices continue to rise. Local home sales dropped 24 percent in November 2022 compared to last year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO