'Scuba Claus' makes a splash in San Antonio, plus more popular stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. 'Scuba Claus' takes a dive to greet visitors at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium. Scuba Claus will make his last visit to the aquarium at 1 pm on Christmas Eve, December 24.2. New boutique hotel checks into revitalized River Walk destination. The Element by Westin is now open, joining the recently completed AC by Marriott at 111 Soledad St. in downtown San Antonio.3. Texas legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top team up for concert at iconic Hill Country venue. Willie Nelson will play with ZZ Top at Whitewater Ampitheater in April 2023.4. San Antonio breaks ground on World Heritage Center, the new gateway to the missions. Construction began this month on San Antonio's new World Heritage Center and is due for completion in 2024.5. San Antonio sees biggest drop in home sales in years, but prices continue to rise. Local home sales dropped 24 percent in November 2022 compared to last year.
Hot chicken chain finally blazes into San Antonio with first location
What began a few years ago as a popular late-night dining pop-up has become Dave’s Hot Chicken, now with more than 100 locations, including their first restaurant in San Antonio.The first Dave’s Hot Chicken storefront in the Alamo City opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 21 at 9602 Texas Hwy. 151, Suite 108, in a small retail center at 151 and Hunts Lane.Guests and media got a sneak peek at Dave’s Hot Chicken right before the public grand opening. The Los Angeles-based chain offers a simple yet effective menu with four entrees consisting of fried chicken tenders...
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Voodoo Doughnut makes Alamo City debut
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.Openings and closingsA gaggle of locals braved chilly temps and long lines for the December 20 opening of hip Portland chain Voodoo Doughnut's first San Antonio location. Like the other locations, the new Alamo City outpost at 400 E. Houston St. now delivers sugar and caffeine to both morning crowds and late-night River Walk revelers.Besamé, the latest project from the owners of popular nightlife spot El...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this Christmas weekend
Celebrate the holiday season with an agenda full of holiday-inspired happenings that even a Scrooge would enjoy. Venture out to Lightscape or see Santa at Travis Park. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this Christmas weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.Thursday, December 22McNay Art Museum presents "True Believers: Benny Andrews & Deborah Roberts"Discover a new view of the Black experience in America portrayed by two artists from different generations. This exhibition features works that connect both artists and a mix of media that shares the themes of activities, religion, family,...
San Antonio's Pearl District lights the menorah in 8th annual Chanukah celebration
Chanukah is underway in San Antonio, and it’s time for one of the city’s favorite Jewish traditions. This is an auspicious year for Chanukah at Pearl, now in its eighth year. The community celebration, taking place Wednesday, , on December 21, includes the best parts of celebrating at home — kosher foods, traditional music, and more specifically Texan traditions — on a larger, citywide scale.The festivities will be led by Rabbi Eli Block, a San Antonio native who left the country to study and returned to work in service of the city’s post-college Jews. His organization, Young & Jewish San...
How to prepare for inclement winter weather in San Antonio this weekend
Well, the weather outside really is frightful this week, with a strong cold front forecasted to move through the San Antonio area. The arctic blast will bring the coldest temperatures we have seen this season, and temperatures are expected to drop below 20 degrees on Thursday night and Friday morning. According to a release from the City of San Antonio, CPS Energy has strengthened the resiliency of is power plants against sustained freezing temperatures by implementing winterization initiatives. While ERCOT expects sufficient generation to meet forecasted demand, CPS Energy "urges energy conservation to help residents save money on their bills,"...
2 new San Antonio murals celebrate the Alamo City in joyful movement
At the end of November, two bright new murals took over regular exterior walls at the Ramirez Community Center, tying the setting into the activities organizers hope San Antonians will enjoy nearby. Titled “Motivated Community” and “Joyful Momentum,” the works represent activity as well as a spirit of togetherness — fitting for the organization that helped bring them to life.This is the first collaboration between the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Street Art Initiative, a local nonprofit that focuses on career development for street artists. The nonprofit has created 66 murals around the city so far, and...
San Antonio breaks ground on World Heritage Center, the new gateway to the missions
Earlier this month, San Antonio's City Council approved an ordinance awarding a construction contract for the city's new World Heritage Center. Estimated to be completed in July 2024, the project will highlight the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas.Construction began with a groundbreaking on December 13, but plans for the project date as far back as 2016. According to a release, the design process began in December 2019 as a collaborative effort. In June 2020, a virtual World Heritage Open House announced the location for the World Heritage Center at 100 W....
San Antonio's McNay Art Museum announces dynamic new director
One of San Antonio's oldest and most treasured museums has announced the appointment of a new director. On February 13, 2023, Matthew McLendon, PhD, will become director at the McNay Art Museum.McLendon will be the fourth director in the museum's 68-year history. He comes to San Antonio from the Fralin Museum of Art at The University of Virginia (UVA), where he has served as the J. Sanford Miller Family Director and Chief Curator since 2017.“Matthew’s dynamic experience as an art historian, museum director and curator will strengthen the McNay Art Museum’s position as a global destination for modern and contemporary...
'Scuba Claus' takes a dive to greet visitors at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium
Sliding down the chimney is so 18th century. While North Pole Santa is busy preparing for the big day the traditional way, Scuba Claus and some of the elves are making waves at Sea Life San Antonio Aquarium.This aquarium invites visitors into a clear underwater tunnel in a tank with a 20-foot depth, allowing for an extra-immersive experience. Scuba divers regularly enter for cleaning, alongside mermaids, whose more leisurely underwater time is spent interacting with guests through the glass in iridescent costumes.Scuba Claus, who wears his beard and red suit in all conditions, even when scuba goggles are involved, has...
Cinemark movie chain opens San Antonio theater for college football playoffs
The Cinemark movie theater chain is bringing back a special viewing experience that involves not movies but sports: The Plano-based company is teaming with ESPN to bring college football games to the big screen. This postseason, fans can catch three of the biggest games, including the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Eve, as well as the College Football Playoff National Championship in January. Cinemark debuted this idea in 2021. According to a release, it proved to be sufficiently successful that they're not only bringing it back, they're expanding the number of theaters where it's offered, to a total of 70 theaters across...
New Braunfels beer garden taps into the holiday spirit with epic ugly Christmas sweater party
Bust out your ugliest holiday attire — Krause's Cafe & Biergarten in New Braunfels is hosting an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party & Contest this Thursday, December 15, from 6-9 pm. The party is sponsored by Lone Star Beer, who's offering a nice incentive for guests brave enough to don their finest ugly sweater fashions. The iconic Christmas style choice isn't just for laughs: the winning contestant will receive a basket full of Lone Star beer merch to take home. (What a perfect way to get a gift for the beer lover in your life while recycling the sweater you...
Hill Country vineyard pours onto list of the world's 100 best wineries, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Acclaimed Hill Country winery pours onto list of the world's 100 best for 2022. William Chris Wine Company just nabbed a spot on one of the most coveted wine lists in the world. 2. San Antonio to ring in 2023 with official downtown New Year’s Eve party. Be there or be square. 3. 6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens. The owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden.4. San Antonio-area alpaca farm transforms into winter wonderland for Holidays on the Ranch. Who needs reindeer when you have 50 adorable alpacas?5. Shania Twain rides into San Antonio with just-announced date on 2023 world tour. Shania Twain's expansive 2023 world tour now includes a night in San Antonio.
6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. OpeningsThe owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden. Although official channels are keeping details mum, a Facebook page run by landlords VLA Real Estate spilled the beans on the November 25 opening. In addition to serving craft beer, the concept at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave has a full kitchen, bar, and a small patio for enjoying the mild December...
Luxe Italian designer Gucci debuts first San Antonio boutique at La Cantera
Italian luxury designer Gucci is opening its first directly operated store in San Antonio on Friday, December 9. The new outpost will be located in The Shops at La Cantera, marking the brand's eighth boutique in Texas.Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, the luxury brand is known for its creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. The new store will represent those three pillars: Spanning over 4,400 feet, its interior will be both elevated and discreet, weaving beautiful and distinct materials with an elegant and modern minimalist touch. Design highlights include rich fabrics (sage green wall finishes with complementary pink, gray, and moss...
Legendary Red Hot Chili Peppers heat up San Antonio with 2023 tour stop
One of alternative rock's most legendary acts is headed to San Antonio on their highly anticipated North American tour next year. Red Hot Chili Peppers will play the Alamodome on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.Kicking off in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 29, RHCP will also stop in Houston's Minute Maid Park on Thursday, May 25 to close out the North American leg of the tour before heading to Europe. Effortlessly hip modern rock band The Strokes will support the Chili Peppers on both Texas stops, along with talented bassist-vocalist Thundercat.Tickets go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 9 online....
San Antonio-area alpaca farm transforms into winter wonderland for Holidays on the Ranch
After a dazzling debut earlier this fall, Black Barn Alpaca ranch has transformed from pumpkin patch to winter wonderland just in time for Christmas. Beginning this Saturday, December 10, the farm will host two weekends of holiday fun for the whole family.Located about 40 minutes outside San Antonio, the Floresville farm is home to 50 adorable alpacas. For the winter festivities, the 16-acre property invites guests to shop, eat, and play with Santa and his favorite alpacas.General festivities will take place from noon to 8 pm both Saturdays (December 10 and December 17), and from noon to 5 pm both...
Shania Twain rides into San Antonio with just-announced date on 2023 world tour
Country music star Shania Twain's expansive 2023 world tour now includes a night in San Antonio. On December 6, Twain announced a second leg of the anticipated Queen of Me Tour, adding 19 cities to the schedule, including San Antonio and Fort Worth. She will play San Antonio's AT&T Center on October 12, 2023, and Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 13, 2023. The new dates are in addition to previously announced Texas stops in Dallas (July 21, 2023) and Houston (July 22, 2023).Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting 10 am Friday, December 16 at LiveNation.com. Citi...
4 dynamic San Antonio art exhibits to explore this December
Revel in the arts this month in San Antonio with four distinct and dynamic shows. “L.A. to S.A.” brings together diverse artists to highlight similarities within the Latinx art community, while Jessica Harvey holds a mirror to natural sites in the Texas landscape in “soft earth hard sky” at Sala Diaz. Wherever your whimsy takes you this winter and throughout the holiday season, the arts will be a welcome addition.Mercury Project“L.A. to S.A. Presented by Motherling” — Now through December 23“L.A. to S.A.” brings together a diverse group of artists that highlight the vast similarities within the Latinx art community....
10 festive holiday happenings outside the San Antonio city limits
Visiting the San Antonio area this holiday season, but want to see more than the River Walk lights? Or the Travis Park Christmas tree and the surrounding holiday wonderland?Several suburbs and towns surrounding the Alamo City have their own Christmas events. Some are a few years old, others date back decades, but each offers a taste of the community's holiday spirit. Check out 10 holiday happenings outside the San Antonio city limits.Boerne: Old West Christmas Light Fest — Now through December 24Enchanted Springs Ranch in Boerne is the place to be as the ranch is transformed into an Old West...
