Shopping for over-the-counter hearing aids? The Jabra Enhance Plus are worth checking out

New legislation passed in October 2022 unlocked countless options for millions of Americans interested in trying over-the-counter hearing aids to alleviate mild-to-moderate hearing loss. Instead of paying thousands of dollars for prescription products not covered by insurance, it’s now possible to purchase products at half the previous price with comparable levels of quality.

The audiophiles at Jabra threw their hats in the ring with the iOS-exclusive Jabra Enhance Plus : a self-fitting hearing aid being sold at stores like Best Buy for just $800. We tested the Enhance Plus back in September, and it’s on our short list as one of the best affordable hearing aids we’ve tried to date—here's why.

While the Jabra Enhance Plus pricing at $800 may seem a bit rich for those on a budget, we found the features to be worth the investment. Chief among those benefits is its self-fitting ease of use. Just download the Jabra Enhance app, pair the buds as if they were standard Bluetooth headphones and you’ll be guided through a simple hearing test that takes less than five minutes to complete.

Once tuned to your hearing profile, users have the option to select from Adaptive, Focus and Surround presets based on your environment. Our reviewer found the default Adaptive setting to be suitable for most situations, which makes this product great for those with a “set-it-and-forget-it" attitude.

Given Jabra’s nearly 40 years of experience making products that offer professional-quality audio, we weren’t surprised to learn these hearing aids sound great as well. Our tester, who’s worn prescription hearing aids for more than two decades, called the results “superb” and noted that they “do, indeed, rival prescription hearing aids.” Especially if you know someone who struggles hearing TV sounds or conversations at average volume, the Enhance Plus may be all you need to provide the comfort they seek.

And, in case you were wondering, these hearing aids feel great in the ear as well. In contrast to traditional ear buds that may have trouble fitting in certain sized ears, these tiny devices situate snuggly into the ear canal in a way that keeps them well positioned for up to 12 hours of use on a single charge. With an included chargeable case that promises up to 35 hours of battery life, you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy a top-tier piece of tech that provides long-lasting help in a way that looks and feels seamless.

The Jabra Enhance Plus hearing aids are by far one of the best ways for folks to explore what new advancements in over-the-counter hearing devices can offer to you or your loved ones. As long as you’ve got a fairly new iOS device to pair it with, these buds do wonders to alleviate the stress and frustration of hearing loss.

