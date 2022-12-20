Read full article on original website
News On 6
Thieves Swipe Gun, Ammo And Purse From Metro Couple's Truck Parked At Harkin's Theatre
A metro couple learned an expensive lesson one week before Christmas. Their truck was burglarized in Bricktown as possibly a part of a string of thefts around the metro. Metro law enforcement see an increase in car burglaries around Christmas, but this year police are warning gun owners to think twice before leaving a weapon in their vehicles.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police turn to the public to identify check fraud suspects
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are asking for the public's help with a case of check fraud. Police said the two suspects seen on this page tried to pass a counterfeit check of a significant amount at a furniture store near Reno and Portland earlier on Tuesday.
OKC Police Call Off Search For Car Burglary Suspects
A search has been called off for two men seen trying to break into cars at a used car lot, according to Oklahoma City Police. OCPD said they got a call from Star Used Cars when their cameras caught two men trying to get into cars on the lot. When...
Stabbing in NW OKC leaves two injured and the suspect still sought after
Oklahoma City Police confirm they are working a stabbing in the NW part of the city at Homeless Alliance.
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City
Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.
okcfox.com
Choctaw woman accused of stealing car left unoccupied to warm up
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Choctaw woman was arrested after Stillwater police said she stole a woman's car after it was left unoccupied to warm up in the cold weather. Officers responded to N. Cimarron Plaza just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. "The victim started her vehicle to warm...
KETV.com
WATCH: Woman sets up sting operation to get stolen wallets back, put thief behind bars
An Oklahoma woman set up a sting operation to get her stolen luxury wallets back and put the thief behind bars. She uploaded some high-end accessories on Facebook Marketplace to help her family this holiday, but then, she was conned. "I’m a single mom of three kids, and I was...
Police release body cam footage of officer-involved shooting
After negotiating failed to work, officers used a beanbag shotgun to try and subdue Davis.
KOCO
At least two injured in Friday stabbing at Oklahoma City shelter
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least two people were hurt following a stabbing at an Oklahoma City homeless shelter Friday night. Oklahoma City police said a husband and wife were victims of the stabbing, which took place around 8 p.m. Both are in the hospital in stable condition. This happened...
KOCO
Edmond police try to keep up after dozens of break-ins, stolen car and bicycle
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police are trying to keep up after there were dozens of break-ins, a stolen car and even a stolen bicycle. What’s unique about the string of crimes is there doesn’t seem to be much you can do to stop it. The thieves will check your car handle and if it’s locked, they are bashing in the windows if they think something inside could be valuable.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City man charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced Friday. An indictment alleges that Antonio Marques Mitchell caused the death of two people while taking part in multiple misdemeanor offenses including fleeing the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.
okcfox.com
Man accused of robbing Oklahoma City pharmacy drives off with 1,000 oxycodone pills
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was arrested after police said he robbed a Walgreens store on West Hefner Road and drove off with 1,000 oxycodone pills. Police said pharmacists were opening up for the day around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. One of them opened the window to the pharmacy and said 29-year-old Dillon Brooks was already waiting at the window.
US News and World Report
Oklahoma Lawmaker From Edmond Charged With Felony
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
Oklahoma City man charged in deadly Newcastle DUI hit-and-run
An Oklahoma City man has been charged for causing a deadly hit-and-run in Indian County on December 30, 2021.
Police say Molotov cocktail suspect shot, killed after attack
Oklahoma City police said a man found shot to death in his car is also the suspect behind a Molotov cocktail attack.
KOCO
Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
KOCO
Person driving wrong way on I-35 arrested in McClain County, officials say
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 was arrested in McClain County, officials said. On Wednesday, a person was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and caused a crash between two vehicles, according to authorities. Officials said the person driving was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the McClain County Jail.
okcfox.com
Inmate dies in Oklahoma County Detention Center 11 days after being booked
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) was found deceased in their cell 11 days after being booked into the jail. OCDC staff responded to a call from central control to perform a welfare check on detainee Luis Gonzalez, 39, who was being cared for on the medical floor.
Newcastle Pacer
Is OKC Police’s social media meant as effective community policing, or just to get followers?
When a 67-year-old man reported a clothing theft in September, Oklahoma City police turned to crowd-sourced crime solving. “This person stole clothes from a laundry room in the 1200 block of N. Kate,” a public information officer declared in a Facebook post that included a grainy surveillance image of a woman in a strapless top walking empty-handed in the Jeltz Senior Center.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
