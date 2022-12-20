ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
okcfox.com

Choctaw woman accused of stealing car left unoccupied to warm up

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — A Choctaw woman was arrested after Stillwater police said she stole a woman's car after it was left unoccupied to warm up in the cold weather. Officers responded to N. Cimarron Plaza just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. "The victim started her vehicle to warm...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Edmond police try to keep up after dozens of break-ins, stolen car and bicycle

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond police are trying to keep up after there were dozens of break-ins, a stolen car and even a stolen bicycle. What’s unique about the string of crimes is there doesn’t seem to be much you can do to stop it. The thieves will check your car handle and if it’s locked, they are bashing in the windows if they think something inside could be valuable.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City man charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City man has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in Indian Country, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester announced Friday. An indictment alleges that Antonio Marques Mitchell caused the death of two people while taking part in multiple misdemeanor offenses including fleeing the scene of an accident and driving under the influence.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
US News and World Report

Oklahoma Lawmaker From Edmond Charged With Felony

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has been charged with a felony crime of being in control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol following his October arrest outside an Edmond, Oklahoma, bar. Rep. Ryan Martinez, 37, was charged Thursday in Oklahoma County with actual...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Person dies because of cold weather in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died because of the fridge temperatures that hit Oklahoma City on Thursday. Police told KOCO 5 that the victim was found around 10 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Classen Boulevard. They believe the person was experiencing homelessness. Information about the victim has not been...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Person driving wrong way on I-35 arrested in McClain County, officials say

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — A person driving the wrong way on Interstate 35 was arrested in McClain County, officials said. On Wednesday, a person was driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 and caused a crash between two vehicles, according to authorities. Officials said the person driving was arrested for driving under the influence and transported to the McClain County Jail.
Newcastle Pacer

Is OKC Police’s social media meant as effective community policing, or just to get followers?

When a 67-year-old man reported a clothing theft in September, Oklahoma City police turned to crowd-sourced crime solving. “This person stole clothes from a laundry room in the 1200 block of N. Kate,” a public information officer declared in a Facebook post that included a grainy surveillance image of a woman in a strapless top walking empty-handed in the Jeltz Senior Center.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County

Two people were hopitalized in a personal injury collision just before wpm on Friday just west of Grainola in Osage County. According to OHP, a Peterbilt Trash Truck, driven by Mark W. Spears,60, of Perry, was eastbound on County Road 4730 through the intersection of County Road 4685 when he lost control just east of the intersection and departed the roadway to the left. The truck struck a culvert, rolling onto its side and striking a fence and came to a rest approximately 75 feet off the roadway.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK

