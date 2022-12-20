ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field

By FREIDA FRISARO Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0joyFK8r00

The Tampa Bay Rays will split their spring training between the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee and Tropicana Field because their own facility on Florida's Gulf Coast was damaged by Hurricane Ian, the team said Tuesday.

The Rays announced earlier this month that they would not be able to host spring training at their facility in Port Charlotte because repairs to their complex could not be made in time for spring training. The Rays have trained in Port Charlotte, which is about 90 minutes south of St. Petersburg, since 2009.

Ian, a powerful Category 4 storm, struck southwest Florida's Gulf Coast in late September.

The Atlanta Braves did spring training at the Disney complex for 21 years before relocating in 2019 to CoolToday Park in North Port, Florida, which is also on Florida's Gulf Coast.

“We are thankful for Disney’s willingness and ability to accommodate our unexpected Spring Training needs,” Rays team president Matt Silverman said in a statement. “ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will provide our players and coaches with first-class facilities for their annual ramp up to the season.”

The agreement allows the team's major and minor league players to begin workouts at the complex in early February. They will then move their major league operations to St. Petersburg, while minor league workouts and games will continue at the stadium on Disney's property.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Major League Baseball back to Walt Disney World Resort,” Disney Sports Vice President Faron Kelley said in a news release. “We’re always looking for top tier events, like the Rays’ Spring Training for our guests to enjoy at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.”

The Rays have played three regular season games at the Disney facility, winning all three against the Texas Rangers in 2007. The next year, the Rays swept the Toronto Blue Jays, improving their record to 6-0 at the ballpark.

The Rays said earlier this month that the team and Port Charlotte officials intend to develop a restoration plan for the Charlotte Sports Park.

“We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there. The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts,” the team said then in a statement.

———

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm

The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MLB infielder Denny Doyle passes away

Former major league infielder Denny Doyle passed away Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 78 years old. Doyle appeared in parts of eight big league seasons during the 1970’s. A Kentucky native, he attended Morehead State before entering the professional ranks with the Phillies in 1966. He’d play four years in the minors before cracking the majors a bit after his 26th birthday in 1970. Doyle would work as the Phils primary second baseman for his first four MLB seasons.
KENTUCKY STATE
Travel Maven

These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in Florida

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Florida carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. Keep reading to learn more.
MIAMI, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
NESN

Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move. The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly praised for their food and service.
FLORIDA STATE
Golf.com

The 30 best golf courses in Florida (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Florida. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Florida. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Freeze watches upgraded to freeze warnings in Tampa Bay

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for nearly all of Tampa Bay from early to late Saturday morning ahead of frigid temperatures this weekend. A hard freeze warning was issued for parts of northern and central Florida, including some of Pasco and Hernando counties from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday. A hard freeze warning will last through late Saturday through Sunday morning, the Weather Service said.
FLORIDA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Places To Live In Florida In 2023: Top 5 Sunshine State Cities, According To Experts

People are on the move. A new poll found that one in four people have moved in the last five years. The most popular destination? Florida. And the migration is not slowing down. Florida tops the list of states Americans are moving to right now, and it’s also the third-most popular state Americans want to move to in the future! Currently, the population is nearing 22 million in the Sunshine State, and that got us thinking about the best places to live in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Modern Globe

According to Zillow the Best Retirement Town is Dunedin, Florida

Zillow has recently ranked the 100 largest metropolitan areas to create a list of the site's most popular U.S. cities. The popular online real estate company did this by using Zillow page-view traffic, available housing inventory, price appreciation, sales data and other housing metrics that show consumer demand. Zillow analyzed thousands of ZIP codes and through all that analysis, they found that currently Dunedin is the best retirement town.
DUNEDIN, FL
ABC News

ABC News

951K+
Followers
200K+
Post
552M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy