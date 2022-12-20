Get an extra 70% off at J.Crew this holiday season—save on shirts, sweaters, shoes and more

Save up to 70% during J.Crew's massive holiday sale. J.Crew/Reviewed

Christmas is just days away, and J.Crew is offering a massive holiday sale just in time for any last-minute shoppers. Now through Thursday, December 22 , J.Crew has savings galore, as you can use coupon code BIGSALE to get as much as 70% extra off select already-discounted styles. Shop the fashion retailer's holiday sale today and score discounted socks, shirts, sweatpants, sweaters and more.

Shop the J.Crew holiday sale

With the time for holiday shopping quickly running out, J.Crew can come to the rescue with potential last-minute gifts. During the limited-time sale you'll save more as you buy more. The coupon code BIGSALE will net you 50% off one sale item, 60% off two sale items or a whopping 70% off three or more sale items.

Not sure where to start? Keep your loved ones warm and cozy this winter with a flannel pajama set that's 60% off (or more!) right now — taking the set's original $98 price tag down to $38.99 when you buy one item, and down to just $23.40 when you buy three or more items.

Whether you're looking for fashion deals for men, women or kids, J.Crew has you covered ahead of Christmas Day. Keep scrolling for all the best holiday markdowns.

The best deals at the J.Crew holiday sale

Shop for sweaters, shirts, pants and so much more during J.Crew's holiday sale. J.Crew/Reviewed

