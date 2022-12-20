ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to travel to Mexico in January for meeting with AMLO amid migrant crisis

By Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

President Joe Biden will travel to Mexico next month to meet with Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Biden will be in Mexico City on Jan. 9-10 for the North American Leaders’ Summit, National Security Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby confirmed Tuesday. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to attend.

The announcement comes amid a surge in migrants that has taxed border communities. Local authorities worry resources will be strained further if the U.S. lifts the Title 42 health order that allowed the Biden administration to expedite the removal of migrants throughout the pandemic.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a state of emergency on Saturday in anticipation of the demise of the Trump-era policy.

A lower court ordered the measure to be lifted on Dec. 21, but the Supreme Court intervened on Monday, potentially delaying changes to immigration enforcement.

US President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in the Oval Office of the White House on July 12, 2022, in Washington, DC. NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP via Getty Images

The White House had stressed on Monday, prior to the intervention, that even if Title 42 is lifted, the U.S. will continue to enforce border security, yet officials declined to say whether Biden would travel to Mexico to deliver the message in person.

Kirby said Biden's summit agenda would focus on climate and environmental challenges, policies meant to increase the North American nations' competitiveness, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, health and safety measures and migration issues.

In a snub of Biden , López Obrador skipped a summit the U.S. hosted in Los Angeles for Latin American leaders in June after the U.S. president refused to invite leaders from non-democratic countries.

Biden later hosted López Obrador, who also goes by his initials AMLO, at the White House. At the July meeting the U.S. president emphasized the importance of the alliance to addressing migration and combating drug smuggling at the border.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden to travel to Mexico in January for meeting with AMLO amid migrant crisis

Comments / 27

Common denominator
5d ago

Now he will say he went to the border, well, over it at 35,000'.

Reply
10
Fred Flinstone
5d ago

Oh yeah. Wait until January. By then thousands more illegals will be here.

Reply
8
DustyDamnit
5d ago

We don’t have any immigrant crisis. Everything is going exceptionally fantastic

Reply(1)
7
