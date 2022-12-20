ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mena, AR

Comments / 0

Related
arkadelphian.com

Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes

Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
GLENWOOD, AR
ktoy1047.com

Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance

Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Tricks to heat your home safely during the winter freeze

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As bitterly cold temperatures slam Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, people are looking for ways to stay warm. However, firefighters urge everyone to follow a few tips to ensure you can stay warm safely. "With the winter weather comes a lot of additional fire...
FORT SMITH, AR
onlyinark.com

The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry

Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
LAVACA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy