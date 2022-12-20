Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Fort Smith police locate missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing on Dec. 24.
UPDATE: FS police arrest suspect after 5-hr. standoff
Fort Smith Police responded to a residence in the 2800 block of South O Street Wednesday morning for a stabbing call.
arkadelphian.com
Police arrest 2 for helping Glenwood doctor conceal rapes
Two people with close ties to a child rapist are behind bars today, facing allegations that they turned a blind eye to a decades-long sexual abuse case. Bryce Walker and Brandy Cox, both of Glenwood, were arrested Monday, Dec. 19, in relation to the investigation of Barry Walker. Law enforcement with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office and 9th West Judicial District Drug Task Force carried out the arrests.
ktoy1047.com
Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance
Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
UPDATE: Missing Springdale teenage girl found safe
Authorities in Springdale and Fort Smith are searching for a missing teen and tween from their respective area.
Greenbrier man sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murder of his ex-girlfriend
BOONEVILLE, Ark. — During the trial, it was found that Morgan unlawfully broke a window to enter the home of his ex-girlfriend in September 2019. With intent, he murdered the woman with her children present before leaving the scene by stealing a vehicle. After a four-day jury trial in...
KHBS
Plumbers inundated with calls of frozen water pipes in Fort Smith and NWA
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The arctic blast of freezing air in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas is causing water pipes to freeze inside homes and it could be several days until they thaw out, leaving homeowners waiting to see if there will be major damage. "It's nonstop right now,...
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
KHBS
Icy patches and slick spots on roads across western Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Vehicles are sliding off the roads in parts of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many major highways and city roads in Benton and Washington County are slick and icy. Highways as far south as Barling in Sebastian County have patchy ice. Several cars and semi...
Tricks to heat your home safely during the winter freeze
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As bitterly cold temperatures slam Northwest Arkansas to the River Valley, people are looking for ways to stay warm. However, firefighters urge everyone to follow a few tips to ensure you can stay warm safely. "With the winter weather comes a lot of additional fire...
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
