Plant City Police Officer Arrested After DUI Crash On Christmas Eve
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A Plant City Police Department officer has been relieved of duty following a DUI arrest Saturday afternoon, according to investigators. Gregory Nelsen was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on Saturday, December 24, 2022, after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at Riverview
Plant City officer relieved of duty after DUI arrest, police say
A Plant City police officer was relieved of duty following a DUI arrest on Christmas Eve, the police department said.
A man died while in the custody of Polk County authorities
OIDI task team is investigating the death of Eric Nelson, 46, a registered sex offender who was arrested by Lakeland police on suspicion of methamphetamine and paraphernalia possession.
Bradenton woman charged with DUI manslaughter in deadly crash
A Bradenton woman was charged with DUI manslaughter Friday after police said a pedestrian died following a crash.
Lakeland activists want answers after multiple videos showed a police officer punching a man
Polk County activists are calling for answers after videos posted on social media show a man punched by a Lakeland Police officer several times. The incident happened during an arrest on Dec. 18, when 36-year-old Antwan Glover was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt. A strong smell of marijuana prompted officers to ask Glover to step outside the vehicle.
St. Pete man posed as contractor, took $5K from victim, deputies say
A St. Petersburg man is accused of posing as a contractor and taking $5,000 from a victim.
Lakeland Police officer punches man several times during arrest
A video circulating social media shows a Lakeland Police officer punching a man who is already on the ground several times during an arrest.
Grinch porch pirate sought after stealing package in Brandon: deputies
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a Grinch of a porch pirate who stole a package from the entrance of a home in Brandon, just days before Christmas.
Osceola County deputies have arrested 5 people accused of murder in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A woman and 4 men have been accused for the murder of Alexis Vargas-Algarin in St. Cloud according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were called to a home at 785 Henry J. Ave. back in October, where they found Alexis Vargas-Algarin had been killed.
Police charge husband of woman shot, killed in Altamonte Springs with murder
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Altamonte Springs. On Thursday, police charged the woman’s husband with second-degree murder in her death. Thirty-six-year-old Jonathan Jiles is accused of shooting and killing 35-year-old Brandi Jiles early Tuesday morning. Jonathan Jiles was initially arrested...
I-275 reopens after FedEx truck overturns in St. Petersburg
All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed in Pinellas County due to a major crash on Saturday morning.
Pinellas sheriff secretly texted traffic stop video to former TPD Chief Mary O'Connor
The texts were initially missing from a public records request fulfilled by the Pinellas County Sheriff.
Sheriff: Mom who claimed she was assaulted, robbed on I-4 allegedly made up story
After a Florida woman reported that she was assaulted and robbed when she pulled over on Interstate 4 to change her child's diaper, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says that story might not be true
Tampa Man Pleads Guilty To 4 Convenience Store Robberies
TAMPA, Fla – Enrique Marquez, 26, Tampa, pleaded guilty to four robberies, conspiracy to commit those robberies, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence while committing those robberies. Marquez faces up to 20 years on each of the robbery counts,
DeSoto County Sheriff’s Traffic Stop Yields Drug Arrest
Jonathan Tyson was arrested last night after Deputy Santana conducted a traffic stop, which turned into a major drug bust. Corporal Bierman and K9 Lucy conducted a free air sniff and revealed a positive alert for narcotics. 21 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Tyson, a habitual traffic...
FHP searches for car connected to crash involving pickup truck, dump truck
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a car that's connected to a crash that happened Thursday morning in Hillsborough County. According to FHP, an unknown car was driving westbound in the outside lane of State Road 400 at the same time as a Ford F350 traveling in the same direction in the outside center lane.
Pine Hill neighbors want abandoned building attracting crime, drugs removed
ORLANDO, Fla. — Neighbors in Pine Hills want to know why an abandoned building that attracts crime and drugs is still standing. Channel 9 once investigated the Agape Assembly Baptist Church property on Hiawassee Road, south of Silver Star Road, that caught fire last year. In March, the county...
Great-grandmother dies after being pinned under car
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were ran over and pinned underneath a car. The Tampa Police Department announced on Thursday evening, that tragically the woman had died at the hospital. Police said the woman and her great-granddaughter...
Woman with ‘significant’ head injury, road rash found along I-275 in Tampa
A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
