Polk County, FL

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Traffic Stop Yields Drug Arrest

Jonathan Tyson was arrested last night after Deputy Santana conducted a traffic stop, which turned into a major drug bust. Corporal Bierman and K9 Lucy conducted a free air sniff and revealed a positive alert for narcotics. 21 grams of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle. Tyson, a habitual traffic...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Great-grandmother dies after being pinned under car

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — An 80-year-old woman has died from her injuries after she and her great-granddaughter were ran over and pinned underneath a car. The Tampa Police Department announced on Thursday evening, that tragically the woman had died at the hospital. Police said the woman and her great-granddaughter...
TAMPA, FL
Suspect arrested in Orange County double shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in connection toa double shooting in Orange County where one woman died. Surveillance video shows the man investigators believe is responsible for the deadly shooting near the Florida Mall last month. Thirty-eight-year-old Jonathan Self was arrested and booked into the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

