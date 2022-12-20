Read full article on original website
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
The Aztecs Harnessed The Sun And a Mountain to Feed Millions, Scientists Say
A new study has shown how ancient civilizations in central Mexico might have once used specific features of their rugged landscape to mark key points in the seasons, allowing them to plan the planting of crops needed to keep a thriving population of millions alive and well. Led by University of California, Riverside plant ecologist Exequiel Ezcurra, the research validates speculations that the jagged horizon peaks of Mount Tlaloc served as a way to monitor the agricultural calendar to match the seasons as per the passing of each solar year. In the spring, the Mexico Valley is hot and...
Scientists Find a 'Yellow Brick Road' in a Never-Before-Seen Spot of The Pacific Ocean
An expedition to a deep-sea ridge, just north of the Hawaiian Islands, has revealed an ancient dried-out lake bed paved with what looks like a yellow brick road. The eerie scene was chanced upon by the exploration vessel Nautilus earlier this year, while surveying the Liliʻuokalani ridge within Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument (PMNM). PMNM is one of the largest marine conservation areas in the world, larger than all the national parks in the United States combined, and we've only explored about 3 percent of its seafloor. Researchers at the Ocean Exploration Trust are pushing the frontiers of this wilderness, which lies more than...
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
Engineers Propose an Ambitious Plan to Bury Excess Carbon at The Bottom of The Ocean
Our failure to decisively mitigate climate change is prompting researchers to examine more drastic approaches, like fertilizing the oceans to combat the massive excess of carbon dioxide in our air. "At this point, time is of the essence," says Michael Hochella, an Earth scientist at the US Department of Energy's...
Ancient Humans May Have Sailed The Mediterranean 450,000 Years Ago
Archaic humans may have worked out how to sail across the sea to new lands as far back as nearly half a million years ago. According to a new analysis of shorelines during the mid-Chibanian age, there's no other way these ancient hominins could have reached what we now call the Aegean Islands. Yet archaeologists have found ancient artifacts on the islands that pre-date the earliest known appearance of Homo sapiens.
Jawbone Discovery Suggests Modern Mammals Originated in The Southern Hemisphere
It has taken over two decades and one pandemic for paleontologists to unite the fossilized remains of the earliest mammal ancestors and find that their evolution which gave rise to modern humans, may have begun in the Southern Hemisphere – and not in the north as scientists have long thought.
Small Lakes Keep Growing Across The Planet, And It's a Serious Problem
A new study has revealed that small lakes on Earth have expanded considerably over the last four decades – a worrying development, considering the amount of greenhouse gases freshwater reservoirs emit. Between 1984 and 2019, global lake surfaces increased in size by more than 46,000 square kilometers (17,761 square miles), researchers say. That's slightly more than the area covered by Denmark. Carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide, and other gasses are constantly produced from lakes, because of the bacteria and fungi feeding at the bottom of the water, snacking on dead plants and animals that have drifted down to the lake floor. In total,...
Fleeing China's Covid lockdowns for the US - through a Central American jungle
China may be easing some of its severe anti-Covid restrictions but its draconian pandemic policies have driven many citizens to seek a better future elsewhere - whatever the risks in getting there. Three days into their trek through a Central American rainforest, some 9,300 miles (15,000 kilometres) away from home,...
Mysterious Tendrils Inside The Brain May Control Our Perception of Time
Tiny antenna-like organelles once thought to be holdovers from our ancient past appear to play a crucial role in keeping track of time, according to a recent study on mice by researchers from the University of California, Irvine (UCI), in the US. Known as cilia, the microtubule projections can be...
Enjoy It While You Can: Dropping Oxygen Will One Day Suffocate Most Life on Earth
For now, life is flourishing on our oxygen-rich planet, but Earth wasn't always that way – and scientists have predicted that, in the future, the atmosphere will revert back to one that's rich in methane and low in oxygen. This probably won't happen for another billion years or so....
Comets Could Deliver The Ingredients For Life to The Oceans of Europa
Comets, according to current theory, are a bit like cosmic storks that delivered the ingredients from which life could be made to a baby Earth billions of years ago. Now, new research by scientists from the University of Texas, the California Institute of Technology, and Williams College has found that comets might play a similar role in delivering other life-giving compounds to other nearby worlds; in this case forcing reactive chemicals called oxidants through the icy crust and into the oceans of Jupiter's moon Europa.
Mysterious Patterns Span The Arabian Desert, And We May Finally Know Why
The deserts of Saudi Arabia were once the lush and fertile homes of ancient people more than 8,000 years ago. Today, the remnants of these long-gone communities still stand – frozen, or rather, desiccated in time. Right across the Arabian peninsula, from Jordan to Saudi Arabia to Syria, Armenia,...
Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 34 lives
Millions of people hunkered down against a deep freeze Sunday to ride out the winter storm that has killed at least 34 people across the United States
Thousands of Mysterious 'Owl' Stones May Be The Work of Ancient Children
Thousands of ancient owl-shaped slate plaques found in tombs and pits across the Iberian Peninsula were thought to represent deities or hold ritualistic significance to the Copper Age societies that crafted them. But new research suggests the palm-sized plaques decorated in geometric patterns and with two engraved circles at the...
The Last Known Tasmanian Tiger Was Just Found in a Museum Cupboard
The body of the last known living Tasmanian tiger was thought to be lost forever, but researchers have rediscovered the animal's preserved pelt and skeleton in a museum cupboard in Tasmania. Striped like a tiger, with a somewhat dog-like body, the Tasmanian tiger – or thylacine (Thylacinus cynocephalus) – is...
Giant Asteroid Unleashed a Devastating Martian Megatsunami, Evidence Suggests
Multiple lines of evidence suggest that Mars wasn't always the desiccated dustbowl it is today. In fact, the red planet was once so wet and sloshy that a megatsunami was unleashed, crashing across the landscape like watery doom. What caused this devastation? According to new research, a giant asteroid impact, comparable to Earth's Chicxulub impact 66 million years ago – the one that killed the dinosaurs. Researchers led by planetary scientist Alexis Rodriguez of the Planetary Science Institute in Arizona have located an enormous impact crater that, they say, is the most likely origin yet of the mystery wave. They named...
