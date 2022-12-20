Read full article on original website
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Saying goodbye to another NJ Shore favorite after 33 years
When my kids were young, a perfect summer family night would involve some kind of beach activity during the day and then a trip to the Avon Pavilion for dinner. And sometimes over the years, my husband and I enjoyed a leisurely stroll on the boardwalk there, just the two of us, and then capped off the evening with a great meal at the Avon Pavilion.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Five High-Quality New Jersey Pizza Places
Let me start by saying, I’m some sort of pizza snob, especially since I’m from Brooklyn, the king of pizza joints. But not to the point I won’t give other pizza establishments a chance. Nevertheless, I tried five pizza places in the vicinity of where I have...
Our List Of The 10 Best Casino Restaurants In Atlantic City 2022
Back in April, 2022, we took on the nearly impossible task of selecting the 10 Best Casino Restaurants in Atlantic City. It was a daunting task to say the least. For those we inadvertently missed … please chalk it off as a sin of our minds and not of our hearts.
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
13 towns in NJ that transform into magical holiday attractions
If you just want to feel the holiday sprit and walk through a beautifully decorated town for Christmas, New Jersey has a great variety of places to visit. You don't have to travel to Manhattan or Philadelphia for an all-out holiday display. Towns in the Garden State have been stepping...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
The Oldest Operating Lighthouse In New Jersey Is One Of The Oldest In The Country
I always knew that New Jersey was home to a bunch of lighthouses, but I didn't know that it's also home to the oldest continually operating lighthouse in the entire country!. This past week I had a day off and decided to do something I haven't done since moving to Ocean County but have been told to do countless times.
Experts Say This Is New Jersey’s Best County To Live In
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, and now, a website has named one particular area the best to live in in the Garden State. Is it where you live?. There are so many great parts of New Jersey, and they are so awesome for many different reasons. From the southern tip of our state to the northern towns, we have a little something for everyone.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
One of the Best Storybook Towns in America is Located in Morris County, New Jersey
This article has a special place for me because this storybook town is where I was born and my family lived before we came south to the Jersey Shore. Named one of the best small towns in New Jersey is Madison, located in Morris County in North Jersey. It's where my parents grew up and where I started my journey.
This adorable town is NJ’s ‘Destination of the Year’ in 2023
An absolutely adorable New Jersey town has just been named the 2023 NJ Destination of the Year, according to Jersey's Best. When I saw this article online I giggled because just over the weekend, my husband and I drove through Lambertville over the New Hope Bridge, on the way to Peddler's Village in Lahaska, PA, and I commented how we have to stop in Lambertville one of these days instead of always driving through because it's so darn cute, especially during the holidays.
Hey, slackers: Experts say these are the 10 laziest towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?
The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. The White House in Atlantic City. Atlantic City's White House Subs, meanwhile, is one of the most renowned sub shops in the country, home to the...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New Jersey
New Jersey might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from New Jersey.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in New Jersey is One of the Best in the Entire Country
For the longest time, I was never a breakfast person. For whatever reason, I would wake up, get ready, and out the door. This was even in middle school and high school. Yes, I get it, this isn't always the best idea when you are trying to learn. There was...
Netflix unveils NJ plan for $848M studio at massive Fort Monmouth property
Netflix has detailed its vision for a sprawling mega parcel in Monmouth County, involving 12 sound stages at an East Coast production facility offering more than 1,500 permanent jobs. On Wednesday, the Board of the Fort Monmouth Economic Revitalization Authority (FMERA) approved a purchase and sale & redevelopment agreement with...
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
APPROVED: Netflix To Build $848M Production Studios in Monmouth County NJ!
Lights, camera action! And not in New York City or Hollywood... in New Jersey!. Plans for Netflix to construct a nearly $1 billion production facility in New Jersey have just been approved by New Jersey state officials, according to Deadline. The ambitious construction plan for the former Fort Monmouth Army...
