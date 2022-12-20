ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia Governor will create bill to ban all apps owned by Chinese Government including TikTok

By John Lynch
 5 days ago

( WTRF ) During his media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he plans to create a bill that will ban all apps owned by Chinese Government on West Virginia Government devices.

That includes TikTok.

Gov. Justice said on Tuesday that he received a letter from State Senator Ryan Weld  requesting that Gov. Justice  ban and prohibit apps such as TikTok and WeChat, that are owned by Chinese-based tech companies, from state-owned cell phones, tablets, devices, computers, and networks.

‘I am not a fan of what the Chinese have brought to the table in so many different areas,’ said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice said he will submit a bill during the session to put in law that all Chinese Government apps will be banned.

Gov Justice also said that TikTok is ‘hardly’ the only threat that is out there and there’s a lot of other security threats.

Weld said when he was in the Air Force he was an Intel Officer and he says because of that he is well aware of the cyber attack threats the U.S. faces.

Comments / 5

WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

