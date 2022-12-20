ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Waukegan Police Report Shooting That Injured Two, Four Armed Carjackings

(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into a shooting that left two people injured. A shots fired call came into police around 12:30 on Thursday morning from the 7-hundred block of Center Street. When officials arrived they found two male victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims are in their late teens, and were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe the teens were targeted, though no motive has been released. There have been no announced arrests at this point.
WAUKEGAN, IL
wlip.com

Gas Prices Continue to Fall in Wisconsin and Illinois

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices continue to decline on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois stands at $3.38…down 15-cents from this time last week, but still 13-cents higher than the national average. Lake County is down to an average of $3.11…though many stations in the northern part of the county have fallen just below 3-dollars a gallon. In Wisconsin, prices remain below that 3-dollar mark at $2.76…that’s down 4-cents from last week, and is 34-cents below the national average. Kenosha County fell a penny from last week’s prices at an average of $2.70.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy